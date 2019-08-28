Actress Jayne Heitmeyer has enjoyed a very successful career in television and film. But when she is away from the cameras, one of her passions is spending time with “women’s best friend,” her dog Kayla.
Heitmeyer and her significant other, actor and Chomedey native Larry Day, are the organizers of Dogfest Montreal. It takes place on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 (with a rain date of Sept. 2) at Laval Junior Academy on Daniel Johnson Blvd.
Proceeds will benefit Gerdy’s Rescue & Adoptions, based in Laval. There will be a lure course (a sport for dogs that involves chasing a mechanically operated lure, with competition typically limited to dogs of purebred sighthound breed), a dog diving show, two dog runs and lots of exhibitors of canine products.
Born in Montreal, Jayne has dozens of credits to her name. She also enjoys kickboxing, wirework, basic stunt work, most sports, horseback riding, skiing and dance (ballet, tap and jazz). In fact, she is trained in basic martial arts and the use of firearms.
Jayne notes that the event is very much so that dogs can have some fun. Day, who is co-chairing the event, laughs: “You can bring your dog and the dogs can bring their humans.”
For more details, log on to www.dogfestmontreal.com or email info@dogfestmontreal.com.
