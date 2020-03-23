Besides Premier François Legault and Health Minister Daniellle McCann, the highest profile individual in this province since the COVID-19 pandemic crisis heated up has been Laval resident Horatio Arruda, Quebec’s public health director.
For Arruda, a happily married 59 year old father of three, communicating with his family must be done by long distance. He is on call 24/7 and therefore lives in his Quebec City condo.
When this horror show ends, and there is no telling when that will be, Arruda will likely be recognized as a rock star. He has been working for Santé publique du Québec since 2000 and at the helm since 2012, serving as well as Associate Deputy Minister of Health. There have no doubt been plenty of high profile developments in the health sector over the past eight years, but nothing comparable to this. Arruda has been the voice of calm - as have Legault and McCann – by placing limits on how not to spread this deadly virus.
Michel Fontaine, Arruda’s former boss, told Le Soleil last week that he has fond memories of Arruda. "He's a guy who particularly liked his job,” he said. “For him, collective health, community health, is something noble. What he cares about is a healthy population."
Arruda was born here to parents from Portugal, where he still has family. Among his three grown-up children, his daughter has followed somewhat in his footsteps and is a pharmacist. One of his two sons is in social sciences and international relations and the other a computer engineer
Arruda obtained his doctorate in medicine in 1983 and five years later he completed a specialization certificate in community health and preventive medicine. He has therefore worked continuously for the past 30 years for the collective well-being, first for the Cité de la santé de Laval, where he was a medical consultant.
I checked Arruda’s Twitter feed the other day and immediately followed him. He has less than 5,000 followers and I was not surprised to see his last tweet was at the end of January. Undoubtedly he has been a little busy. I hope, though, that he finds a way to use this platform.
