It was nice to see old friend Geoff Baker when he came to town for a visit recently. A native of Chomedey, Geoff has done extraordinarily well for himself in the field of journalism, having started off his career as a night police reporter for The Montreal Gazette. He moved on to The Toronto Star and then the Seattle Times.
Recently Geoff was officially named the new NHL writer for the Times. He will cover the city’s expansion hockey team leading up to and after its October 2021 launch date. “Though I’d previously covered Major League Baseball for 16 seasons, from 1998 to 2013, this new NHL assignment, as a native Montrealer, is a longstanding dream realized,” he says. “It also represents a unique challenge not found in the other major sports in that it will involve telling the stories of the league, its nuances and history, to a first-time market. I covered Midget AAA, QMJHL and Canadian college hockey 30 years ago, as well as the 1990 Memorial Cup junior tournament, the 2002-03 World Junior Hockey Championships and the odd NHL assignment over the years. But it’s going to be great immersing myself back into hockey full-time, a process that’s already been started the past few months.”
Geoff will still be working on investigative and feature stories involving other sports as the NHL work gradually builds up ahead of the team’s actual launch. His weekly NHL column will continue for now and maybe even once the team starts playing as well. He will no longer cover the Major League Soccer Seattle Sounders on a regular basis.
While in Montreal Geoff did a terrific feature story on Montreal businessman and lawyer Mitch Garber, who happens to have a minority stake in the Seattle NHL franchise. Geoff has not forgotten his roots. A graduate of Chomedey High School, he played football for the Vanier College Cheetahs (CEGEP) 1987 provincial championship football team[ and attended training camp with the Concordia University Stingers as a slot receiver in 1989
