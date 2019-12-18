As a child Evelyne Lesieur liked to sit close to her maternal grandmother to watch her sew clothes. “I often took refuge in the wardrobe of scraps to touch the fabrics and imagine what I could do with them,” the longtime Ste. Rose, Laval resident told me. “I didn't know at that age that creation and tailoring would one day become a part of my life in its own right.”
As an adult, with several sewing courses in her pocket, Evelyne made a career decision one day. She had spent 10 years as a pediatric nurse at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. With four kids she needed a change. What came next was Sous une feuille de chou, a businesss whereby she created collections of accessories for little children, everything from neat baby blankets to bibs. She set up shop in her attic, where she and other workers keep busy on their sewing machines. “I do all of the designs,” she says. “As a nurse I worked with babies. In this line of work I still do!”
Since the year 2000 Evelyne has made it a point to have a kiosk at the Salon des Métiers d’art of Quebec, which continues until Dec. 22 at the Place Bonaventure in downtown Montreal. The theme is Faites le plein d’art d’ici. The passion and the hard work of the craftsmen is being presented under different forms. In addition to visiting the kiosks of each craftsman, it will be possible to workshops to share, exchange and discover the techniques of the exhibitors.
“The Salon des Métiers d’art is a place where there is something for everyone!” Evelyne says. “It is also the perfect place to complete Christmas presents. I hope some people come to say hello to me.”
On Dec. 20 do not miss The SMAQathon, the event’s first-ever creative lab! The SMAQathon is a collaborative, brainstorming workshop that will bring together panelists from the world of culture in groups of four to six people to examine, discuss and build a model for solving the problem.
Log on to https://www.metiersdart.ca.
