Presented by the Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec (AELAQ) and the Quebec Writers’ Federation (QWF), the Holiday Pop-Up Book Fair invites book lovers to browse, buy and get books signed just in time for holiday gift-giving. There are hundreds of new titles including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, books for kids, award-winners and bestsellers, plus fun activities for all ages and acclaimed local authors. This free event takes place in the atrium of the McConnell Building (1400 de Maisonneuve W.) at Concordia University on Sat. Nov. 30 & Sunday Dec. 1.
Former Chomedey resident Endre Farkas will be one of the featured authors. Born in Hungary and a child of Holocaust survivors, he and his parents escaped during the 1956 uprising and settled here. He is the author of 11 books, and is the two-time regional winner of the CBC Poetry "Face Off" Competition. His play, Haunted House, based on the life and work of the poet A.M. Klein, was produced in Montreal in 2009. Farkas has given readings throughout Canada, USA, Europe and Latin America. His poems have been translated into French and Spanish, Hungarian, Italian, Slovenian and Turkish. His poems have been translated into French and Spanish, Hungarian, Italian, Slovenian and Turkish.
When did this one-time Chomedey High School student first think about actually becoming a writer.” I think writing decided that,” he says. “I remember answering my graduation year book question of what I wanted to be with ‘To be.’ I started to write in Grade 8 or 9, but I think the desire to write started with a love of reading -poems that I read in Hungary when I was seven and the ones my mother recited before that gave me a love for the sounds, rhythms and images that words could evoke. Stories took me on adventures to exotic places to meet amazing people. I consciously thought about writing when I started university.”
Farkas feels honoured that his books have been translated into so many languages. “I hope that it’s because translators and editors found my work good, engaging and relevant,” he says.
There is no admission charge for the event this weekend.
