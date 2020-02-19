It is a 25-minute drive from the Duvernay district of Laval to the Centre Récreatif Edouard Rivet in Montreal East, but Carl Lebreux is excited to make that trip for games and practices in order to fulfil his dream of playing elite hockey.
Lebreux is a five foot 10, 170-pound centre for the Quebec Junior AAA the Montreal East Rangers. Last week, I had a chance to see the team play for the very first time upon the invitation of co-owner John Struthers, a Montreal businessman. He and his partners have truly gone the extra mile to make this franchise as appealing as possible to the players. The 900 seat arena is a nice spot and wow was I blown away with the dressing room setup. It was almost NHL calibre. GM and Coach Gianni Cantini has a pretty impressive office as well.
Struthers notes that the philosophy of his team and the league is to ensure the players get to focus on their academics. In the case of 18 year old Lebreux he is currently studying International Business at Dawson College. “I would love one day to have my own company,” he says. “In the meantime I enjoy playing for the Rangers as it enables me to continue playing hockey at a high level while continuing my studies.”
Lebreux began playing hockey at the age of six in Laval. Before joining the Rangers, he toiled for Laval-Est at the Novice, Atom, Peewee, Bantam and Midget levels.
While the Rangers were defeated 7-2 by the the West Island Shamrocks in the game I saw last week, they have remained in the playoff race most of the season. This is a first-class organization. Struthers asked to meet with me last summer at which time we developed a partnership with local schools. It is starting to take shape nicely. The league will expand to 13 teams next season with St. Georges de Beauce joining. All they really need is a franchise in Laval! I will be sure to pass that recommendation on to new Interim Commissioner Kevin Figsby. You can see the Rangers play Feb.25 (7:30 pm) and March 1 (4 pm) when they host Valleyfield and Terrebonne respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.