Old Montreal might not exactly be next door to Laval, but do not tell that to the Duvernay-based husband and wife team of Anna Giampà and Matteo Fiorilli. She was the chair of the iconic Centaur Theatre’s recent fundraising gala while Matteo served as catering chair. More than $160,000 was raised.
Those in attendance were regaled with a glorious night, including a spirited auction guided by CJAD’s Aaron Rand; sold-out Treasure Chest prizes, this year’s game of chance inspired by the tree of knowledge and its tempting fruit, hosted by CTV’s Lori Graham; a fabulous silent auction that wrapped around the gallery; an outstanding cocktail dînatoire on the Centaur stage; and immersive entertainment taking place throughout the theatre, with live violin music, sinful songs and more.
Giampà called the evening Party in Paradise, featuring themed areas Heaven, the Garden of Eden, and the Underworld. She is the Director of Strategy & Operations Consulting for BDO, a leading provider of professional services focused on the high-growth mid-market. Her husband, known as a serial entrepreneur, is real estate investor, restaurant owner and angel investor in a variety of projects.
“We have been going to theatre at the Centaur since we were in high school,” Anna says of her hubby. “We have been together for 27 years - so we have seen many a play together! Theatre helps us to see a different perspective from our own. We’re shown humanity, psychology, motivations, conflict and resolution. We as the audience get to witness the trajectory of persons other than ourselves and that is a truly enriching and educational experience.
“I was honoured to have chaired the event and was happy to dedicate the necessary time and energy to make it a success.”
At the Centaur Gala, the large stage was beautifully set with delicious fare on offer from the chefs at Matteo’s popular Laval restaurant LìOLà, including tender Quebec lamb chops, lobster ravioli with cream and saffron sauce, quinoa gnocchi with pesto sauce, and huge enticing meatballs, all paired.
Ticket revenues cover less than half of the theatre’s annual expenses. Funds raised not only allow the Centaur Theatre to produce high-quality professional theatre, but also covers initiatives such as Theatre of Tomorrow and Saturday Morning Children ’s Series.
You can get much more details and see some fantastic photos at https://centaurtheatre.com/2019/11/13/decadent-theatrical-celebration.
