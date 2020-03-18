There are many reasons why like to shop at Carrefour Laval. The food court, for one, ranks as one of the best in Quebec as far as I am concerned.
Last week I dropped by for a bite en route to a meeting and I came across the newest addition to the food court: New York Fries. It is a simple kiosk featuring hot dogs, French fries and poutine, but judging from the lineup it appears to have caught the fancy of passersby.
I met Ali Munir, who was busy behind the counter greeting customers. He is 27 years old, having studied business administration at Collége Lionel Groulx and information technology at Université de Québec a Montréal. Over the past few years he has run his own IT company for private clients and he even owned a pizzeria in St. Eustache.
Ali joined New York Fries as a manager and server in January. He works about 40 hours a week. The kiosk opened in November, the first in Quebec since Recipe Unlimited bought the franchise, which has 165 locations worldwide. Recipe Unlimited was previously known as Cara Restaurants. It owns, among others Rotisserie St. Hubert, Harvey’s, the Keg and Taverne 1909 signé St. Hubert. New York Fries will be overseen in Quebec by St. Hubert and Vincent White.
Ali loves the food court. “Carrefour Laval is the best mall I ever worked at,” he says. “The new renovations give a high class look. I especially appreciate the fact that at the food court everyone uses real plates and cutlery.”
What do his clients like the best? “The double bacon cheese poutine is most popular,” he says.
Ali’s personal favorite is the butter chicken and poutine hot-dog. As for the largest order he has filled thus far? “It was a family gathering and they ordered 10 poutines and 10 hot dogs with different choices,” he smiled.
Ali and his colleagues also want to share with customers that New York Fries is reinforcing its already rigorous standards and operating procedures for food safety and personal hygiene in reaction to the COVID-19 threat.
