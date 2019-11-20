Champions of Magic, five world-class illusionists that make up a mind-bending theatrical production, are set to make their Quebec debut at Place Bell in Laval on Sunday, Dec. 15 (7 pm).
It looks like a fabulous show, based on the endless array of videos I have binged on. There are five performers, presenting four acts: Young & Strange are all about illusions; Kayla Drescher is a magician; Fernando Velasco is an escape artist; and Alex McAleer is a mentalist.
McAleer was in town last week and I had a chance to sit down and chat with him. He possesses the uncanny ability to apparently tap into his audiences' minds and read their thoughts at will. However, he doesn’t pretend to be a “psychic” who reads fortunes or talks to the dead. Instead, he reads people and talks to the living, combining contemporary mind reading with sharp wit and a flair for showmanship. Gradually, he taught himself the unusual skills and techniques that would eventually take him all over the world. He has gone on to make countless international television appearances.
While Alex had no idea who the Laval Rocket hockey team were, I provided a little description and asked if as part of his act he could bring one of the players on stage and read his mind. Evenko publicist Christine Montreuil was taking notes. The Rocket are in town. This would be pretty cool!
Alex, 33, said that he brought his first magic kit at the age of 14 in his native United Kingdom and began studying mentalism. Even back then, he learned how to read minds. “I was an only child so I had lots of hobbies growing up,” he recalls. “I had a few magic books and magic kits but it wasn’t until my early teenage years that I started to learn the mentalism techniques I use today. The first ‘mind reading trick’ I taught myself was a skill known as ‘contact mind reading’ or ‘muscle reading’ – I had a friend hide an object anywhere in the house and concentrate on its location. After a few false starts, I led them straight to the object. She was pretty freaked out. So was I.”
The father of 10-year-old Jack, Alex’s partner is a circus performer. “When he first started school we were asked if it were true that his mom was in the circus and his dad read minds,” he laughed.
For those who attend the Laval show, Alex said that all five performers come together when someone from the audience will be asked to loan them a $20 bill. “We will all do something with that bill using our own individual talents,” he shared. “I must say, it is quite an incredible show. Audiences love it. We all do such different kinds of magic but all in the same show. That is quite rare. It is family friendly.”
Champions Of Magic team members present incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale reportedly beyond explanation. The show, I am assured, features spectacular magic that can’t be seen anywhere else and has been seen by tens of thousands around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.