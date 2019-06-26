Alexandre Goyette is a well-known character actor on French language television from shows such as District 31 and 19-2. He also loves a good beer, having grown up as a fan of Molson products.
The Laval Beer Festival will take place on July 12 to 14 at the Centre de la Nature and Goyette is back for his fifth year as event spokesperson. It will bring together 70 exhibitors, including more than 35 microbreweries from across Quebec, along with kiosks offering Quebec ciders, food and regional specialties. The program includes workshops on pairing food and beer, a children’s play area (inflatable games, face painting, animation, etc.) and an outdoor stage with a variety of live music. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend.
“This really is a family event and you do not have to drink beer to enjoy it,” said Goyette. “There will be non-alcoholic drinks available, which is good for designated drivers. But make no mistake about it, there will be some very passionate beer drinkers on hand. People will be able to taste up to 350 different beers.”
Beer samples will cost between $2 and $10 (prices determined by the microbreweries depending on the type of beer). A sample is four or eight ounces.
Laval resident Marilène Barale is the founder of this event and she has put the word out that volunteers are still needed.
Goyette first distinguished himself in the theatre. However, over the years his experiences in television and film have made him one of the most appreciated actors of his generation.
