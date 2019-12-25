Ron Reusch enjoyed a successful 39 year association with CTV Montreal, latterly as sports director for two decades. On the old CFCF Radio he handled play by play for the Canadiens, several Canada Cup tournaments and he was part of broadcasts for the Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500, the Expos and the Winter Olympics. In the dozen years since he retired, Ron has continued to gain access to the press box at the Bell Centre and from there he writes a pretty informative blog. In fact if you go to http://intentionaloffside.com you will see detailed reviews of every single game, home and away.
Good on the Canadiens for showing the respect for a veteran like Reusch to have the privilege to continue to cover the team. When I saw him in the Jacques Beauchamp Press Room during intermission at a game I attended recently between the Habs and the Ottawa Senators, he expressed deep appreciation for staying close to the sport. “I have to thank my former colleague at CTV, Dave Maynard, who helped set the website up,” he said, looking relaxed and now sporting a beard.
I do wonder why Reusch is not being used as a pundit on any of the local radio stations. He has a lot of interesting opinions to share. Just read his blog to see for yourself.
PRESS BOX MEMORIES: Each year I get to experience at least one game from the press box. It is there one gets a true portrait of how well and comprehensively this team is covered by the local sports media. The Habs handle the press onslaught so well because of the likes of media relations chief Domenick Saillant and his team. I got to meet TMR resident Paul Wilson, now in his second year as senior vice-president of public affairs and communications. I first got a seat in the press box with younger brother Chuck when we were in our very early teens. My late father Larry covered pro sports for United Press International and the late Claude Mouton, team publicist and PA announcer, not only gave us seats but let us go in the dressing room. Chuck and I remember that first game. The Habs were playing the Buffalo Sabres at the Forum. Injured Buffalo defenceman Jim Schoenfeld sat next to us. Then later that night Ken Dryden let Chuck try on his mask.
PERSONALITIES: Pat Hickey of The Gazette has been covering the NHL for more than 50 years. On March 29 he will receive the Larry Fredericks Media Award at the Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Sports Celebrity Breakfast…..Pointe Claire’s Sean Farrell, a Suburban freelancer, covers the Habs for NHL.com and The Sporting News…There is only one supper hour English TV newscast with sports and that is CBC where Douglas Gelevan can be seen doing live reports from the Bell Centre for home games…Marc DeFoy, now 65 years young, continues to write some of the best and most honest columns about the Canadiens. He is also a super nice guy!.. John Bartlett, who relocated from Toronto to Pointe Claire in 2011 to become the Habs play by play man on TSN 690 and then moved to TV, left our city with his wife and child last season when Sportsnet made him part of their national crew. He still comes to Montreal often to call Habs games. “I still hit up Wild Willy’s for ice cream in Pointe Claire Village on my first trip back before they closed for the season,” John told me.
