One of the best podcasts out there on COVID-19 comes to us via the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal and hosted by Laval resident Shaun McMahon. He joined the health authority last fall after leaving 925 The Beat FM. McMahon showcases his impeccable bilingualism with English and French editions of the Your Health Podcast. The most recent edition features an interview with,Francine Dupuis, the CIUSSS’s Associate CEO who provides some excellent details about the pandemic. CEO and President Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg was the guest on a previous edition.
To listen go to https://www.ciussswestcentral.ca/podcast/
ANIMAL WELFARE: Bravo to TMR’s Barbara Lapointe for the petition she has placed on the Quebec National Assembly website via change.org, asking the government to prohibit the commercial sale of animals on online classified sites in Quebec. As an animal lover I signed it immediately. This petition simply wants Kijiji Canada to remove the sale of animals and only promote adoption from registered animal rescue groups and shelters, and the re-homing of family pets (for a small adoption fee). “The idea of a puppy mill is horrifying to animal lovers everywhere,” she says. “ Cruel, cramped, unsanitary breeding facilities that force mothers to produce puppies until they can’t anymore. Kijiji is the most popular classifieds website in Canada, so this petition asks them to simply stop allowing the sale of household pets of any kind including dogs, cats, primates, cage birds, rodents, reptiles, amphibians, and fishes. After public pressure a few years ago, Craigslist stopped allowing the sale of household pets. Kijiji could easily adopt a policy like this.” For the link go here: petitionquebec.wordpress.com
GERDY’S NEEDS HELP: I heard from Beverly Auerbach of Laval-based Gerdy’s Rescues & Adoptions in reaction to last week’s column about the problem the pandemic is causing for pet adoptions. “We are definitely taking in fewer animals, mainly because our volunteers are self -quarantining and because the vets are mostly seeing emergency cases only,” she said. “Many people have reached out to foster our animals, but of course there have been few were requests for adoption. However I have adopted out three cats within the last few week by telephone calls only. We interviewed by phone and the cats were dropped off at the doorstep complete with their paraphernalia, food, toys and we ask for feedback for the next few days to make sure that the cats have settled in well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.