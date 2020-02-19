Many of us best remember Lauren Roberts as the cute little girl of media personality Leslie Roberts, who would make cameo appearances on the popular CTV program Travel Travel. Well she is all grown up now and actually, a truly youthful looking 34, and after a dozen years working in Toronto she has replanted her roots in NDG and started an exciting new job as head of fundraising events for the PK Subban Foundation.
A few years before the Habs traded him P.K. made a pledge to raise $10 million for the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Via his Foundation he has been quite successful, focusing much of his attention on one week in August before training camp begins with a series of events. Lauren has already hit the ground running. “We want to find ways to raise money outside of that week too,” Lauren told me in a sit down interview last week. “I have some exciting ideas to pitch. I believe in the cause and I am very passionate about it. My parents (mom Amy is the retired CTV Montreal assignment editor) raised me to know about the importance of giving back.”
ELEVEN STRING ENSEMBLE: The Nouvelle Génération Chamber Orchestra, an eleven-string ensemble founded in 2011 by Yuli and Eleonora Turovsky and under the artistic direction of their daughter Natasha for the past six years, will present their second concert of the season on Sat. evening Feb 22 at St. Jax Church on Ste. Catherine Street West near the Guy/Concordia Metro. The program planned will showcase four works of music originally written for piano transformed for a string orchestra (violins, violists, cellists and bass. The young musicians include: Veronica Ungureanu, violin; Bojana Milinov, viola; Kateryna Bragina, cello; Brenna Hardy-Kavanagh, violin; Robert Margaryan, violin;Elvira Misbakhova, viola; Sonya Matoussova, cello;Sonia Hernandez, violin; Anastasia Virlan, violin; Memishev Revaz, viola; and Roman Manolache, bass.The title of the concert is “Schubert’s Fantasy for Four Hands.” Tickets info: https://bit.ly/2XJZ0Ul
PME STARTUPS: ProMontreal Entrepreneurs (PME) is a mentor-driven accelerator that helps early stage businesses, provides up to $50,000 in funding, access to veteran entrepreneurs, angel investors, VCs, and senior executives, as well as, perks and services, enabling young members of the community to stay and strengthen their business roots in Montreal. If you know someone who fits into this category the deadline for applications is March 16 at 4 pm. “Being surrounded by young Montreal talent who are able to see opportunity, use their creativity and work hard to make their dreams happen is incredibly rewarding,” said PME Program Manager, Katherine Korakakis. Log on to www.promontrealentrepreneurs.org.
COHEN CHATTER: Filming has started in Montreal for a new version of the mega hit comedy Home Alone, which originally starred Macauley Culkin in 1990. The main character of Kevin will be known as Max in this version, with British actor Archie Yates from JoJo Rabbit fame as the lead. Others you might see dining out somewhere and part of the cast are Ellie Kemper (spotted filming in Beaconsfield last week) from The Office and Rob Delaney, who starred in Deadpool 2…B’nai Brith Canada has two upcoming programs at the Adath in Hampstead: a Sunday brunch March 22 (10:30 am) with a 50’s rock ‘n roll band and on Thurs. April 23 (7 pm), a bingo night. Register in advance by calling 514-482-4252. ..Joanne Weigensberg is heading up the committee for the Wagar High School 50th Class Reunion Celebration. It is planned for May 17 across the street at the CSL Aquatic and Community Centre. Join the Facebook page (Wagar Class of ‘70 Reunion) or email wagarreunion2020@gmail.com... Anchor Laura Casella returns from Mat leave to the Global Morning News on March 16. Andrea Howick’s last day is Feb 29. Dan Spector will sub in between
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.