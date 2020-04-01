I wrote my first article for The Suburban as a teenager 41 years ago. During this time the paper has always stepped up when times were tough. While the newsrooms of most weekly newspapers in this province have shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec’s largest English weekly has risen to the challenge. One can understand why the Quebec government included media — and made a slot for local media — as essential services that must stay open.
From editor Beryl Wajsman to our team of reporters, we are putting ourselves out there to make sure readers get the full story. Associate Publisher Oliver Sutton, Sales Manager Amanda Lavigne and a dozen others leave their families each day to ensure we have the support needed to produce our Wednesday edition and breaking news on the web. Thank you to publisher Michael Sochaczevski for showing us the confidence we need to go on.
I do not believe any of us ever thought we would experience such a nightmare in our lifetime, where going grocery shopping becomes a dangerous experience. Well think of the job of reporters like Joel Goldenberg, Joel Ceausu, Kevin Woodhouse, Chelsey St-Pierre or Albert Sevigny who are out there in the trenches. Add Dr. Mitch Shulman, our medical columnist and a star contributor to the CJAD Radio COVID-19 coverage on the Andrew Carter and Elias Makos shows. Dr. Mitch is working in the emergency room of the McGill University Health Centre. He and all medical professionals are at the greatest risk. Bravo!
Our four English-language TV stations are doing a great job, with reporters practicing social distancing and getting out there in the field.
Brayden Jagger Haines , along with cameraman Yannick Gadbois, do the live breaking stories for Global TV each morning. Right now they end up at whatever represents the hot spot for COVID-19. “Reporting during the pandemic has been a surreal experience,” says Jagger Haines. “This is an event of a lifetime and I feel privileged to be able to report and deliver the news. It is a tense situation being out in the open and putting my health at risk. However, we are taking serious precautions while out in the field.”
I have watched with great admiration the bravery of the reporters from the three other stations and expressed my admiration for what they are doing. Examples include Billy Shields of CTV Montreal heading to the airport, Melina Giubilaro from City News Montreal at a food bank or Simon Nakonechy of CBC News at a park.
“Covering a story of this magnitude has brought out the very best in our team,” says CTV News Director Jed Kahane. “They are working tirelessly to bring accurate and credible information to our viewers and readers at a time when it is needed most. There is an immense appetite for information on the pandemic and especially its effect here at home. Our parent company Bell has very stringent protocols, and the health and safety of our teams and the public are paramount. We are doing everything possible to ensure all of our technicians and journalists are safe, and managing to get the down time they need to take care of their own families and themselves. This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, and we need to continue be there for Montrealers who are counting on us more than ever before.”
Let me end with a shout out to our radio reporters as well: Elizabeth Zogalis, Shuyee Lee and the CJAD crew and the CBC radio team as well.
Please be sure to view our website each day, including my blog which this week includes an exclusive preview of the series finale of Hawaii Five-O and three Montrealers (Peter M. Lenkov, David Wolkove and Meghan Rath) who are part of the show. How has COVID-19 impacted Hollywood?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.