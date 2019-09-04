If there was an award for Most Dedicated Local Stand Up Comic in Montreal, Joey Elias would win the title hands down. I never get tired of watching him perform, as he always comes up with fresh new routines. When community organizations need a hand, Joey steps up to the plate. Such will be the case on Thursday, Sept.19 at Club Soda for the eighth annual edition of Media Experts Presents Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars: An Evening of Hilarity in Support of On Our Own (O3).
This year’s lineup of laughs, hosted by Montreal comedian Lawrence Corber, continues a proud legacy of support for On Our Own (O3), the Montreal-based organization providing affordable transitional housing and critical life skills for young, underserved families to help them live independently in our community.
Last year’s event raised $90,000 and 29 laptops (one for each O3 household) donated by members of the tech and advertising industry. Building on this success, all proceeds from this year’s event will go to support three crucial O3 initiatives: Financial Literacy: to empower O3 residents with the building blocks to rise from debt and form a stable financial future for their family; Nutritional Education: to encourage the adoption of healthy eating habits and smart grocery shopping choices; and Employment: to offer parents the advice and resources needed to attain stability in the workforce.
Elias has hand-picked some of Montreal’s brightest comedy all-stars, featuring local comedians Maurena Taylor, Viveth K and Josh Williams to join him and Corber. Participants can purchase their tickets at mediaexperts.com/comedy.
On Thursday, Sept 12 Elias will do a comedy show in his native Cöte Saint-Luc at the Aquatic and Community Centre. He has also been doing a fabulous limited time series on Global TV mornings called Everyday Joe. From potholes to bike paths, construction to local politics, his Friday morning feature was absolutely hilarious! I say give Joey his own Montreal-based late night talk show!
OKTOBERFEST: The Friends of the Alexander von Humboldt German International School (AvH) in Baie D’Urfé will host their fourth annual Oktoberfest at the Jetée Alexandra in the Old Port on Sept. 20 , featuring Schuhplattler dancers, a Bavarian band, German food, beer, schnapps and much more. Last year’s affair was a sellout ( 550 tickets). A portion of the proceeds went to the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. Info: http://oktoberfestmtl.com.
MACCABIAH ALUMNI: On Sunday, Oct. 27 (2 pm) at the YM-YWHA in Snowdon, Maccabi Canada will be welcoming home hundreds of alumni: athletes who represented Canada at the Maccabiah Games from as far back as the 1950s to the the most recent Games in 2017. This one-of-a-kind afternoon is expected to draw alumni from Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa. The organization will also be launching the Road to the 21st Maccabiah at the same time, so if you’ve competed at the Maccabiah Games in the past or if you’re interested in attending the 21st Maccabiah in July 2021, visit Maccabi Canada on Facebook or contact alumni@maccabicanada.com.
COHEN CHATTER: CHW Montreal is selling Rosh Hashanah Chocolate tins for the holidays. The price includes delivery. Next Tuesday evening, Sept. 17, the CHW Nurses Council will host a Health Forum “Medical Cannabis 101” with Dr. Michael Dworkind, Medical Director of Santé Cannabis. It takes place at the CSL Aquatic and Community Centre. Visit www.chw.ca/health2019... The United Nations Association Film Festival Montreal (UNAFF TFF MTL) will take place Sat. Sept. 21 at the McCord Museum. This one-day event will feature four documentaries that support the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, such as Refugees, Children’s Health/HIV Africa and Climate Change. Filmmakers, panelists and local social initiative groups will take part. It is called Yellow Pad Sessions. Info: www.yellowpadsessions.com
