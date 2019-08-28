Beaconsfield’s Jayne DeLuca has adored dogs all of her life. Growing up in Thunder Bay, Ontario, she started her own dog walking business at the age of 10.
Twelve years ago, Jayne married Brandon Gillette, the owner of Belgrave Roofing. The couple have three dogs: Dexter, 14, a boxer and French bulldogs Bruin, 7, and Bosley, 1. Six years ago, Jayne decided to totally exercise her passion for canines. She registered for a class with master dog trainer Harry Kalajian and spent a year and a half to become a registered and certified dog trainer herself. A.C.E (Affirmative Canine Education) Dog Training offers puppy and crate training, basic obedience or behavior modifications.
Jayne also provides feline care services, cat sitting and drop-in visits. In addition, a year and a half ago she became a certified animal Reiki practioner. The intended benefits of Reiki are for physical and psychological healing and general wellness. It may relieve tension or alleviate fears, giving your pet a sense of peace.Whether it’s a behavioral disorder, injury, or arthritis, your pet’s malady may be helped by Reiki.
Jayne works with all breeds and temperaments. In-home dog training, she says, is convenient and timing is arranged to suit the individual’s needs and lifestyles. One of the things I found interesting in our talk is her take on how children need to be properly educated about canine safety. “I have seen kids sitting on their dog,” she said. “It is totally unacceptable. What happens if the child thinks every dog likes that and gets bitten?”
For Jayne, the first order of business with a client is to meet with them, assess the dog and tweak things around the house. “When you get a puppy, it is a job to house train them,” she said. “It is important to start obedience training right away.”
Info: www.acedogtrainingmontreal.com
WEST ISLANDERS ON STAGE: If there was an award for best trailer for a local stage production then Ally Brumer and her team at Contact Theatre would certainly be a nominee. A relative newcomer to the Montreal theatre scene, they aim to produce high-quality musicals that focus on Broadway’s most risqué productions that grapple with heavy moral issues and question the status quo. Their first show last April was Bonnie & Clyde, the musical at MainLine Theatre. The production ran for five sold-out performances and garnered acclaim from theatre-goers and reviewers alike. As a result of this success, they will be remounting it at the MainLine from Sept. 6 to 8. All original cast members will be returning to showcase their incredible talent. You just have to watch the trailer at https://vimeo.com/352812697. There is some outstanding singing!
West Islanders make up the bulk of the cast: Joel Bernstein (Clyde Barrow); Mike Mastromonaco (Buck Barrow); Daniel Wilkenfeld (Ten Hinton); Corina Vincelli (Preacher & Musical Director); Dylan Stanley (Deputy Bud); Lucas Amato (Deputy Johnson); Abigail McRory (Young Bonnie); Cameron Saibil (Young Clyde); and Bryan Libero ( Henry Barrow).
DOG WALK: With his dog Rookie by his side, 22-year-old Dollard des Ormeaux resident and mega Laval Rocket fan Matthew Moses is set to lead the pack at Autism Speaks Canada’s second annual Dog Walk on Sunday Sept. 8 (9:30 to 11:30) at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park (6975 Mackle) in Côte Saint Luc. The public is invited to participate in this annual fundraiser to celebrate the unconditional love of dogs and their therapeutic benefits to families and individuals living with autism. To register, log on to www.autismspeaks.ca/dogwalk. You can also listen to Matthew on the Inspirations Newspaper podcast with Mark Bergman at www.inspirationsnews.ca
