The groundbreaking new Canadian original series Wall of Chefs makes its debut Feb. 3 (10 p.m) on Food Network Canada with four Montrealers playing central roles.
As the title suggests, there will be a wall of 12 world-class chefs, four home cooks and three culinary challenges with one grand prize at stake. The program puts amateur cooks to the ultimate test. In each stand-alone episode host Noah Cappe will guides four home cooks through intense rounds of culinary competition. Each challenge will test the skills and nerves of the cooks as they battle in a state-of-the-art kitchen under the towering shadow and watchful eye of “The Wall” – comprised of a revolving panel of Canada’s most notable chefs as judges. This includes Nick Hodge of IceHouse on the Plateau, Fisun Ercan of Turkish/Mediterranean cuisine Restaurant Su in Verdun , Michele Forgione from four Montreal restaurants (Impasto, Pizzeria Gema, Chez Tousignant and Vesta) and Danny Smiles from Le Bremner in Old Montreal.
The competitors will battle it out until the final round where the wall of culinary icons ultimately declare the winner, awarding a $10,000 prize.
Chef Hodge is considered a true innovator. With his restaurant Icehouse, he brought a piece of his native Texas to Montreal, giving the city a taste of American Southern cuisine. This marks first foray on TV. Born and raised in Houston, he moved to Montreal in 1996 . “It is an awesome experience being a judge,” Hodge told me. “The episodes have been extremely entertaining for the chefs. It had all of us on the edge of our seats.”
Hodge’s episodes in season one will air Feb. 10, Mar. 2 and Apr. 6; Smiles and Ercan, Mar. 23 and 30; and Forgione, Feb. 3, Mar. 9 and 16. “This show is really fun,” Hodge adds. “The amateur chefs participating are very passionate. This is timed content so there is a lot of pressure. That is what makes it so exciting.”
A METRO RIDE AWAY: I can count on one hand the amount of times I have taken the Metro in the past 25 years. But when I had a meeting in Westmount, I elected to take public transit for a tasting at the new Le Cathcart Restaurants and Biergarten. This upscale food court, which formally opened last week at Place Ville Marie, represents a $1 billion investment from Ivanhoe Cambridge. It contains three restaurants with table service, nine food kiosks and two cafés with a total of 1,000 seats and a Biergarten. Will it succeed with Mayor Valerie Plante continually making downtown parking so difficult, ergo my decision to take the Metro? “We opened the Time Out Market at Eaton Centre and it is always full,” Ivanhoé Cambridge Vice-President Annik Desmarteau told me. “We are confident it will be the same thing for Le Cathcart. There are 12,000 people who work in this direct area. There’s the Metro, the train station and soon the REM so accessibility is not a problem. This place will become a destination.”
RESTO RAP: The new Cage Brasserie Sportive off of Decarie, in the former PF Chang’s facility, is expected to open by the end of February…Star restaurateur Peter Morentzos will open a Toronto version of his Queue de Cheval Steakhouse and Raw Bar in Toronto within the next few months. It is smack in the middle of the theatre district…. Arahova Souvlaki’s new express counter location on Côte des Neiges Road is now open….Why did Moxies Bar & Grill close a few months ago on Robert Bourassa Avenue downtown? It started off with a bang, but went down in quality.
COHEN CHATTER: Former TVA reporter and one-time Conservative candidate Pascale Dery has been named Air Canada’s director of media relations for Quebec and Eastern Canada... La Poutine Week, which goes from Feb 1 to 7, will be giving back to communities across Canada. One dollar for every poutine sold at a participating restaurant will go to Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.