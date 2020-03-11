When Parsa Famili’s aunt was diagnosed with dementia at an elderly care facility, he felt the need to step up and establish an organization to facilitate access to the early detection of neurological ailments. His goal was to help educate and raise awareness about the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. With that in mind he launched the charity Hope for Dementia.
“In the last part of my aunt’s life she had severe dementia and she could not recognize us, even though she helped raise us when we were young,” Famili told me. “She was afraid of everyone and was showing severe anger and frustration so she had to be medicated. We don’t wish this helplessness and sense of loss on anyone and hope we can all work together to find a cure before this happens to others.”
Famili notes that the organization hopes to fill in these gaps that exist within the healthcare system. They also work on pairing youth with the elderly who feel isolated. “It has been really great to see our youth interact with the elderly at many homecare facilities in Montreal,” says volunteer Nissa Barkatt.
Adds Famili: “This decreases the isolation of the seniors and thus reduces the possibility of dementia through isolation.”
In 2008 Novatek International, a corporation established in Montreal in 1996, was invited to participate in a multinational project to come up with a new breed of computer assisted cognitive impairment test. Barkat, the associate director of marketing at Novatek, says this program has since become the number one cognitive assessment in English and Spanish speaking in North America.
On Sat. evening March 28 a star-studded list of VIP guests will attend a gala at the Plaza Volare of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Cote de Liesse in St. Laurent. West Island brothers Scott, Sean and Mark Broady co-founded the A Night to Remember Impact fundraising gala which, over the past eight years, has raised more than $300,000 for the Alzheimer Society of Montreal. They became devoted to this cause after their father began suffering from Alzheimers in 2000 and passed away in 2016. This year they have stepped up as collaborators for Hope for Dementia. Proceeds made from this event will go to focus on prevention and early detection of this disease.
Guests will include: Federal Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte; Dr. Howard Chertkow, Chair in Cognitive Neurology and Innovation & Senior Scientist, Rotman Research Institute; Colonel Dr. Rakesh Jetly, Senior Psychiatrist & Mental Health Clinical Advisor, CF Surgeon General; St. Laurent Liberal MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos; Dr. Sylvie Belleville and Dr. Martin Arguin, Research Director, Institut Universitaire de Gériatrie de Montréal (IUGM) & Prof. Université de Montréal, Dept. of Psychology; Dr. Horst Zerbe, CEO IntelGenX, New Class of Therapies for Dementia; Marc Baaklini, president of the Political Commission of the CAQ; and TMR Mayor Philippe Roy, Mayor Town of Mount Royal. Special guest speaker will be broadcaster and journalist Albert Nerenberg. The event master of ceremonies will be Luana Borelli and Carl Baillargeon. Live Music will be provided by by DJ Mario and Francis Demers Productions . Guests will enjoy cocktails, a four course dinner and a silent auction.
For information log on to https://hopefordementia.org for ticket details.
BILLY JOEL EXPERIENCE: The Segal Centre will present The Billy Joel Experience as its 11th annual Musical Fundraiser on Sun. March 29 with matinee and evening performances. Directed by Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin, this program allows audience members to relive their favourite Billy Joel tunes performed by your average community guys and gals who have been rehearsing for months alongside industry professionals in order to raise funds to support the Segal Centre. For the third year, Elissa Lifson and Carrie Mazoff are co-chairing this event which has raised over half a million dollars since its inception in 2009.
