Tracy Braunstein, Sheila Engel Katz and their team at Full Circle Productions Mtl, fresh off a successful spring production at the Centaur, are getting into the holiday spirit. They will present Musicals & Mistletoe at the Rialto Theatre on Avenue du Parc, with shows Dec. 15 to 18. “This special holiday extravaganza will feature an ultra-talented cast of enthusiastic local performers who share a passion for the stage,” Tracy says. “ Our cast ranges from ages eight to 60, and our repertoire of stunning arrangements of holiday classics as well as Broadway numbers , will be a delight to your senses!”
Full Circle, founded only two years ago on the West Island, is gearing up for a show that will be a mix of holiday and Broadway favourites from All I Want For Christmas, I’ll Be Home for Christmas. Hanukkah in Santa Monica , a mind blowing version of Jingle Bells and numbers from Mame, Annie, Hello Dolly , Waitress, Rent, Cinderella and more! Happily Ever After- A Story of Dreams (co-written by Braunstein and Kenny Stein) will be opening in May 2020. “We wanted to do a holiday show because there is so much amazing material out there and what better way to kick start the holiday season than with some musical theatre and the performing arts,” she says. “The Rialto Theatre is no stranger to us. We remounted our first ever production of Bringing Back Broadway in 2017 at the venue. I wanted to use the Rialto again for this show because it is such a beautiful space , so ornate and suits a holiday concert perfectly.”
Besides Braunstein and Engel Katz, West Islanders part of the production include Chloe Boisvert , Kayla Dalterio, Mika Ferreira, Heather Holmes, Abigail McCrory, Maya Sirkin and Stefania Vetere. For more info go their Facebook page or email fullcirclemtl@gmail.com.
REMEMBERING SPRINGATE: Longtime Pierrefonds resident George Springate passed away last week. I got to know George well when we both wrote for The Sunday Express Newspaper in the 1980s. I credit him with encouraging me to become such a multi-tasker. “If you want something done, find a busy person,” he told me one day during a memorable lunch at Moishes. George was a cop, a politician, a teacher, a pro football player, a journalist, broadcaster, a citizenshio judge and a community activist. He left quite a legacy
COHEN CHATTER: With the holidays approaching, the Royal LePage Village Holiday Collection is in place with organizers asking people to “Stuff a Sock for Shelter.” Many of the women and children who take refuge in the shelters do so leaving all of their personal possessions. The socks can be dropped at their offices at 263 St. Jean Blvd. in Pointe Claire…The Montreal Lakeshore University Women’s Club (MLUWC) is collecting big name store gift cards for CARE Jeunesse (they help young adults aging out of foster care — organization started by women who were part of the system). You can mail yours to MLUW. PO Box 383, Pointe-Claire QC H9R 4P3.
