Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Congregation (6519 Baily Road) in Côte Saint-Luc will continue with its free medical education series on Sat. Nov. 23 (7:30 pm) as Dr. David Zukor leads an evening on the topic of orthopedics entitled My Bones and Joints Hurt: What Can I Do About It?
Dr. Zukor is the chief of Orthopedic Surgery at the Jewish General Hospital. His medical career has already spanned more than three decades. His specialization is hip and knee replacement. He will be joined by Dr. Ruth Chaytor, an assistant professor of surgery at McGill University and the chief of foot and ankle surgery for McGill. She established and is head of the diabetic foot clinic at the Jewish General Hospital and the chief of surgical services.The focus of the presentations will be broken down into two themes: Hip and Knee arthritis and treatment and common foot problems. Like last year, some young TBDJ members presently in medical school will be part of the panel: Rachel Szwimer, Med I (Supplements and other “natural” therapies/treatments for arthritis); Jack Rudski, Med II (Plantar Fasciitis) and Alexandra Cohen, Med III (Injections for arthritis).
FALL DINNER: Emunah Montreal will hold its annual Fall Dinner at the Beth Zion Synagogue on Monday Nov. 25. This year’s dinner is being co-chaired by Sherri Bratin and Lori Diner. The award recipients will be Vicky Shizgal (Jean Quint Memorial Award) and Estee Rossdeutscher (Lilly Ronn Young Leadership Award). The special guest from Israel will be Eli Deri, a graduate of Emunah Afula and an accomplished singer songwriter. Proceeds will go towards renovating a residential unit at the Emunah Achuzat Sara Children’s Home in Bnei Brak. The unit will become home to 12 children. They have all been removed from their homes as a result of neglect, abuse or trauma. At Achuzat Sara they find the love and care they never received at home. Info: https://www.wizadjournal.com/emunahgala2019.
DR JOE’S NEW BOOK: Bestselling popular science author Dr. Joe Schwarcz debunks the baloney and serves up the raw facts in this appetizing collection about the things we eat. His fabulous new book, which I virtually “gobbled” up in one reading, is called A Grain of Salt. In it he demystifies food myths, clarifies the chemistry of foods and superfoods, and makes the act of choosing what we eat a little less confusing. Dr. Joe separates fact from fiction in this collection of new and updated articles about what to eat, what not to eat, and how to recognize the scientific basis of food chemistry. By day the director of McGill University’s Office for Science and Society, he hosts The Dr. Joe Show Sundays on CJAD and is the author of 16 bestselling titles. He will be signing books at the Paragraphe Bookstore table at the 2019 Holiday Pop-Up Book Fair on Sat. Nov. 30 from 3 pm to 5 pm in the Atrium of Concordia University’s McConnell building (1400 Blvd Maisonneuve West).
THE GLASS SLIPPER: Further to my item last week on The Viennese Ball of Monteal, which takes place this Saturday at the Marriott Château Champlain, there is a special “Glass Slipper ticket. ” For this, guests pay a reduced entrance fee and arrive at 11 pm. Besides some perks It will allow you to dance to the SophistOccasion Show Band and the SophistOccasion Pop Trio as well as enjoy a cabaret, place bets at the casino, and sip wine in their very special “Heurigen,” a classic Viennese Wine Garden. The dress code is formal: long gowns and black or white tie for the gentlemen.
Something to share? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com, follow me on Twitter @mikecohencsl and on our blog section at www.thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.