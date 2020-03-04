The transformation of the former PF Chang’s location at Rue des Jockeys near Decarie Blvd. is now complete and the newest La Cage: Brasserie Sportive (previously known as La Cage Aux Sports) officially opened last Thursday. This marks the 42nd La Cage location. Surveying the two level, 317 seat restaurant, Groupe Sportscene President and CEO Jean Bédard called it one of the nicest venues in the entire chain. PF Chang’s closed at the very end of September, with the Carrefour Laval spot remaining in operation. Five months and $1.5 million later, they are ready for business.
Emile Haykal, who oversaw PF Chang’s in this very spot, is the general manager. Lenny Lighter, who still manages the Groupe Sportscene owned Moishe’s Steakhouse, dropped by the opening. A revamped Carrefour Angrignon location will be the next to reopen in a few months time. And after closing the Pointe Claire restaurant last year, Bédard said he and his team are seeking a new location to open on the West Island. Please seed my blog for more details.
PODCAST CORNER: From time to time I will share some local podcast tips with readers . If you are interested in the film industry, entertainment attorneys Sam Coppola and Jon Mechanic from the firm of Gascon and Associates provide some interesting facts on Show Me The Money! Film Financing. The duo share the knowledge and skills they have acquired through years of industry experience and answer many of the questions frequently asked by movie producers. It is available on ListenNotes, iTunes, iPodcasts, Spotify and YouTube. On Listen Notes just type “Show Me the Money! Film Financing.”
CARRIBEAN TEA PARTY: Motown great, Skipper Dean formerly of the Platters and Montreal’s very own Soul Icon Michelle Sweeney will headline this year’s very special 10th edition of Playmas Montreal’s annual International Women’s Day Caribbean Tea Party on Sun. March 8 (2 pm) at the CSL Aquatic and Community Centre, notes Playmas President Gemma Raeburn-Baynes. Tickets are available at Caribbean Curry House in Cote des Neiges, Caribbean Paradise Restaurant in LaSalle and Marche Colonnade in the West Island.
NORTH CAROLINA VIBE: Dollard des Ormeaux native Stephanie Freed-Burns is the Canadian public relations manager for Visit North Carolina, the official tourism organization for the state. Based in Toronto, she was here last week for a series of media sessions alongside regional representatives from Raleigh, Charlotte, Durham, Brevard, Johnston County and the Outer Banks. I took part in the event at Marcus Restaurant at the new Four Seasons Hotel. The State of North Carolina sure did come across to me as impressive. What does it have to offer? Professional sports teams in the NFL, NHL and NBA; college sport powerhouses like Duke and North Carolina State; world class BBQ and incredible southern fusion cuisine; funky and artsy Mountain towns; unique boutique accommodations; epic cycling routes all the way to the stunning Outer Banks beaches with unparalleled windsurfing and fishing; great art museums, music; and shopping in Charlotte and Raleigh. In 2018 Air Canada launched new direct service to Raleigh from Montreal.
COHEN CHATTER: Canadian Hadassah WIZO (CHW) will once again be selling Passover baskets to be delivered by volunteers before the first seder on April 8. Orders can be done online at www.chw.ca/passover-2020. .. Supporters of world class Montreal wrestler Linda Morais have started a Go Fund Me campaign to buy her a Keiser bike as she trains and competes to punch a ticket to Japan and earn a spot on the Olympic team...K103.7 FM Radio Kahnawake News chief Paul Graif announced last week that veteran broadcaster Jeremy Zafran will be the station’s afternoon news announcer and reporter. Jeremy was most recently at CBC Radio One and is that handsome model posing as a pharmacist in Jean Coutu windows.
