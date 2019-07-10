It was nice to hear from Carolyn Flower about the launch of Oxygen Publishing House, which she co-founded with JP Martel. Headquartered in the picturesque and artistic town of Hudson, this is an integrative, client-driven publishing company devoted to discovering, cultivating and developing emerging and known authors internationally and sharing their stories with the world.
Flower and Martel lead a team of publishing professionals who offer a breath of fresh air in an industry that often classifies a book simply as a product, instead of elevating it to the worthy status it deserves — an author’s mission and vision.
“Your book is an integral part of you, your brand and your future,” Flower says. “No matter the genre you choose to write, your vision is key and our mission is to help breath life into your books. We offer clients next gen options to guide your pathway to publishing, all under one roof.”
It was 10 years ago that Flower and Martel collaborated on their first creative partnership in their respective roles as director of marketing and president at Hudson Village Theatre. They believed in a vision that renting a train to bring theatre-goers from Montreal to Hudson would be a brilliant way to kick-off a summer season of professional theatre. The sold-out, wildly successful M&M Express Train Events were as unique as they get. With a Dixieland Band on board, theatre-goers were transported for full-day excursion from Montreal to Hudson where they enjoyed opening weekend in style, patronized restaurants, shops and returned home tapping their toes. It was a magical extravaganza.
This new publishing house is a company created by authors, for authors. Whether you’re just beginning to write or have completed your manuscript and are ready to publish and launch your book brand and beyond, they are ready to assist. “In addition to the services needed to produce a world class book, our professional author coaching programs provide unparalleled support and expertise far beyond the creation of your book,” says Flower. “This is a key element for sustainable author success. Writing a book often feels like a solitary journey. With us, you are never alone.”
Flower says her publishing house will accept all genres, including: fiction, non-fiction, self-help, personal growth and transformation, professional and business, children’s, memoir and legacy life stories. You can publish and distribute your book as a paperback, a hardcover and/or digital. “We are also committed to the evolution of French-language literary work from the Québec marketplace to broaden its reach globally,” she says.
For more information log on to https://oxygenpublishing.com.
COMEDY IS HER GAME: Just a few years ago Dollard des Ormeaux native Jamie Rabinovitch thought she would embark upon a career as an occupational therapist. But after flipping through some acting and writing websites and considering an application to the Toronto Film School she switched gears and took her BA in Psychology from McGill and moved to New York City to pursue a Masters in Creative Writing (Fiction) at The New School.
In town to catch some shows and make contacts at the Just For Laughs Festival, the 25 year old Rabinovitch sat down with me last week to share her story. She now calls the Big Apple home, where she works as comedy producer, manager and writer. And yes she has performed on stage. “Six months after earning my Masters I started doing stand up,” she says. “I wanted to try it for a long time, but I always chickened out.”
For Rabinovitch, it was a part-time job handling logistics for Just For Laughs in 2015 which really convinced her that a career in comedy was in the cards. “I made so many good contacts,” she said. “People there were very encouraging.”
Rabinovitch is busy producing live comedy shows in Manhattan and Brooklyn. “My next step is to get to television and film,” she says.
