Lachine’s Rick Moffat has a new colour commentator in the TSN 690 booth with him for Montreal Alouettes broadcasts. Dollard des Ormeaux native and former free safety and linebacker Marc-Olivier Brouillette is the classic example of an elite athlete we like to showcase to our children: talent, personality and brains.
Brouillette played eight of his nine CFL seasons with the Alouettes (one for Saskatchewan). But he is also a lawyer, presently working for the firm of Robinson Sheppard Shapiro (RSS). He joined RSS as a student in 2009 before returning to article with the firm in 2013 and 2014. After being drafted 23rd overall by the Als in the 2010 draft, he pursued his playing career. Since his call to the Bar in 2014, he practiced law in two boutique firms where he gained experience in construction and insurance law, as well as general civil liability matters. He is now involved in a variety of insurance and litigation matters, in addition to assisting senior partners in complex files and lengthy trials. Moffat introduced me to him before last Thursday night’s exciting 20-20 pre-season tie with Ottawa. “He will be the rookie of the year,” Moffat predicted.
One notable absentee from the press box was Dollard resident Herb Zurkowsky. Nobody covers pro football in this town better than Herb. He has been off work for many months for health reasons, but he expects to make a return to the beat on July 22. In the meantime he continues to break news on his Twitter feed.
CHARITY GOLF: The Kiwanis Club of Lakeshore Montreal will hold its 20th annual Charity Golf Tournament next Tuesday, June 18 at the prestigious Summerlea Golf and Country Club in Vaudreuil-Dorion. For more than 60 years the Kiwanis Club of Lakeshore Montreal has existed in the West Island. With a diverse membership made up entirely of volunteers dedicated to providing service and funds for local community and children’s organizations, over $100,000 is donated annually from all fundraising activities. Club President Christian Aubert, Tournament Chair Leonard Stern and Guest of Honour Terry DiMonte from CHOM FM note that there are still spots open to participate. There are 18 and nine hole options, starting at Noon and 3 pm. Arrive early to enjoy a full breakfast before heading out on the links. During the dinner there will be prizes, a silent auction and an opportunity for Yellow Ball participants to win the cash draw! For on line registration and information or to simply make a donation log on to https://lakeshorekiwanis.ca/events/golf-tournament-2019.html.
CELEBRATIONS PLANNED AT THE MARCHÉ: West Islander Christina Capobianco is quite the dynamo. Via her company, Creations Marketing, she is representing a number of clients including the Marché de L’Ouest where it will be Family Day this Saturday. There will be a carnival themed program, with inflatable games for children and all kinds of surprises for kids. For a nice preview of the event and some of the delicious food that will be served go to www.domenicfazioli.com to see a great report. I met with Christina last week in Montreal North at one of her newest clients, the iconic Chez Ma Tante hot dog spot. People drive to this place from all over the island and after trying two hot dogs and a poutine I am thinking how good a franchise would look like on Sources Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.