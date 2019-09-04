Hope for Dementia, a non-profit organization that works towards supporting the cause of safeguarding healthy brains in our aging population, is gearing up for its next gala event on Friday evening, Sept 27 at the Whitlock Golf & Country Club in Hudson.
“Continuing our mandate of creating awareness, having a second event this year at Whitlock was an easy decision,” says organizer Nissa Barkat.
The list of speakers is highly impressive: Quebec Minister for Seniors and Informal Caregivers Marguerite Blais, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Lionel Carmant, Liberal MP for Vaudreuil—Soulanges Peter Schiefke, Liberal MP for St. Laurent Emmanuella Lambropoulos and a number of others. There will be live music from the band Backstrings, cocktails, a four course dinner and a raffle/silent auction.
Luana Borelli and Carl Baillargeon will be the emcees. Just go to evenbrite.com to book tickets.
Hope for Dementia has partnered with Beaconsfield’s Scott Broady’s A Night to Remember, an event which has raised over $250,000 for Alzheimer’s Disease since its inception. “We will be joining forces to combine our events in March 2020,” Scott told me.
Info: https://hopefordementia.org/hudson-qc-charity-gala-dinner/
QI GONG IN BEACONSFIELD: In collaboration with Shifu Daniel Iorio of Chen Bing Taiji Academy Canada, Master Philip Lai will be giving a special, two-day Qi Gong workshop on two Saturdays, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21, at Christ Church Beaurepaire in Beaconsfield. Originating from China some 4,000 years ago, Qi Gong (pronounced Chi Kung), is the ancient, meditative practice of cultivating one’s internal energy to improve overall health and well-being. It is a practice rooted in the I Ching (Book of Changes), philosophical traditions of Confucianism, Taoism, and Buddhism, traditional Chinese medicine and martial arts; along with influences of contemporary concepts of health, science, meditation, and exercise. Exercises are gentle and low-impact in nature, making them accessible for just about everyone, regardless of age. With over 50 years of experience in healing and teaching, Philip Tai Foo Lai is the president of the Philip Lai Qi Gong Association, a CPA, CMA, Certified Naturotherapist, Master of Qi Gong and Kung Fu . He has successfully treated people with serious ailments and conditions such as an 11-day coma, tumors, diabetes, stroke and other brain injuries, heart attack, fibromyalgia, severe pain, stress, emotional issues/depression, allergies, as well as lung, breast and liver cancer.
Info: chenbingtaichi@gmail.com or visit www.chenbing.ca.
ON OUR OWN: Beaconsfield resident Ian Maclean will be back as chairman on Thursday, Sept.19 at Club Soda for the eighth annual edition of Media Experts Presents Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars: An Evening of Hilarity in Support of On Our Own (O3). This year’s lineup of laughs, hosted by Montreal comedian Lawrence Corber, continues a proud legacy of support for On Our Own (O3), the Montreal-based organization providing affordable transitional housing and critical life skills for young, underserved families to help them live independently in our community. Last year’s event raised $90,000 and 29 laptops (one for each O3 household) donated by members of the tech and advertising industry. Elias has hand-picked some of Montreal’s brightest comedy all-stars, featuring local comedians Maurena Taylor, West Islander Viveth K, and Josh Williams, to join him and Corber. Participants can purchase their tickets at mediaexperts.com/comedy.
OKTOBERFEST: The Friends of the Alexander von Humboldt German International School (AvH) in Baie D’Urfé will host their fourth annual Oktoberfest at the Jetée Alexandra at the Old Port on Sept. 20 , featuring Schuhplattler dancers, a Bavarian band, German food, beer, schnapps and much more. Last year’s affair was a sellout ( 550 tickets). A portion of the proceeds went to the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation. Info: http://oktoberfestmtl.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.