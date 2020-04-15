On last week’s CTV National News, award-winning anchor Lisa LaFlamme ended one show with a bit on all of the correspondents’ pets, including her own. She called them “great diversions” during this depressing COVID-19 pandemic crisis. As a devoted cat owner for the past 25 years, I could not agree more.
I have been a cat owner for 25 years now and I could not consider living without one. Just like dogs, they wake up each day with no more expectations than something to eat, a little playtime and for dogs, a nice walk. It was therefore no surprise when I called Montreal SPCA spokesperson Anita Kapuscinska and discovered how busy they are.“With everyone’s well-being at heart, we are currently operating with reduced services, limiting non-urgent visits to the shelter, applying social distancing and following provincial and national recommendations,” she said. “If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal, please fill out an application online and expect a delayed response. We are currently receiving a very high number of requests.”
At the Animal Rescue Network, spokesman Serge Nogueria says they have had to reduce the intake of new cats at the shelter, in order to decrease the workload on volunteers, and subsequently also decreasing the contact between people. “The latter has been a particularly difficult measure to take, since there are so many cats in need and intake requests with spring and summer being seasons with high rates of abandonment and kitten litters,” he shared.
At Rosie’s Animal Adoption in Kirkland, Ann Dubé tells me that nearly all donations have dried up. A fundraiser in Pierrefonds that normally brings in $3,000 had to be cancelled. Their thrift shop on Facebook accounts for $1,000 a month and that is not functioning either. “We have stopped adoptions and taking dogs,” she says. “Vets are allowed giving puppy vaccines. We did accept Mylo, an injured pup from The North. He cannot be adopted yet. We cannot afford to allow our volunteers meet people because of this virus. I am 70 and we have other volunteers in their 60’s. So our health is at stake meeting people.”
AN ENLIGHTENING DOG STORY: Pointe Claire’s Alain Richard and Johanna Deheer are active members of the large West Island dog-loving community. A year ago the couple took their fourth trip to Costa Rica. A series of events unfolded that changed their lives considerably because of a 30 pound starving, but scrappy, street dog they rescued and now support as their dog. His name is Yiuka and he remains in Costa Rica with the woman who pretty much single-handedly shelters and cares for 30 plus dogs, parrots and cats in La Tigra, Alain and Johanna set up a website at www.cristinasrefuge.org last July. She has reached out to dozens of vet clinics, pet stores and dog walkers with the story of Yiuka. When life returns to normal and people begin to travel again, they want to enlighten more dog enthusiasts who may be looking for meaningful volunteer-vacation, but don’t know where to turn. You can email Johanna for any details at yiukacristina@gmail.com.
Alain and Johanna, who have two dogs of their own, were planning to go back again this summer to help out for 10 days but, due to the pandemic, that will now be postponed to next winter. Tourists represent critical sources of volunteers and donations, so this pandemic is costly to the operation. “I can’t wait for the world to normalize so we can go back to visiting Yiuka and caring for her,” says Johanna. “One day we will bring her back with us. We do consider her our dog from a distance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.