The McGill IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) Research Group will present a free information session on Thursday, June 20 (7 p.m.) at the Montreal General Hospital (1650 Cedar) Osler Amphitheatre (Room A6-105, 6th Floor) featuring Dr. Gary Wild. He is a Professor of Medicine at McGill University and a gastroenterologist at the McGill University Health Centre. He will discuss the importance of tackling the challenges and building resilience when it comes to IBD.
“For IBD patients, we need to go beyond looking into their colon and look into their minds,” said Dr. Wild. “If you survey these patients about anxiety and depression, 60 percent say they would like to get help, but only 10 percent of IBD centres worldwide do this. In 30 years of practice I find that we get so bogged down in the symptoms that is so important to help our patients build resilience and find good coping mechanisms. It is not just a question of surviving; it’s a matter of thriving.”
Dr. Wild has a Master’s Degree in Health/Medical Psychology and a Ph.D. in Experimental Pathology. He graduated from McGill Medical School in 1983. Parking for guests will be free, with vouchers provided at the event. Light refreshments will be served. People are asked to register at info@mcgillibd.ca.
WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES: On July 6, Royal LePage Village will once again by taking a stand and a walk to raise awareness and funds for women and children living with abuse. A group of courageous men will put on high heels and walk through NDG to help the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and the local Women’s Shelter, Auberge Transition. “This is our fifth annual event,” notes spokesperson Holly Manderson. “A neighbourhood BBQ will follow. We raised $31,000 last year and 40 men walked. We are hoping to at least double that this year!” Info: hollymanderson@royallepage.ca.
RAPPAPORT GETS JUSTICE: Federal Justice Minister David Lametti recently appointed Côte Saint-Luc native Rachel Rappaport as his new press secretary. Rachel was previously press secretary to Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan, having started in that office under then-minister Jane Philpott in April 2018. A former intern with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2013 Liberal leadership campaign’s Quebec team, she also previously interned in then-Liberal MP Judy Foote’s office, was a parliamentary assistant to now Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in her capacity as a Liberal MP, and is a former communications adviser to then-Canadian Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly, among other past roles. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from McGill University. Rachel is also the daughter of noted physician Dr. Jerrold Rappaport.
COHEN CHATTER: Another CSL native has landed an impressive post. Bialik grad Liana Baker has joined Bloomberg News as their new U.S. Deals Team Leader in New York. She previously spent almost nine years at Reuters where she was most recently the deals team leader based in the Big Apple….Qualityfruits on Westminster in CSL is back in business and better than ever, with many of Albina’s special recipes and a smiling Pascali there to greet you….Prof.Norman Cornett will present award-winning musicians Susie Arioli and Jean-Pierre Zanella, along with a chamber choir and ensemble under the direction of Dr. Federico Andreoni to celebrate jazz and spirituality at the Red Roof Church downtown on President Kennedy on June 30 at 10:30 am. It’s free and open to the public…The blockbuster Broadway hit Come From Away will hit the Place des Arts at the end of November. See my blog for more.
