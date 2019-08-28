If there was an award for best trailer for a local stage production, then Ally Brumer and her team at Contact Theatre would certainly be a nominee. A relative newcomer to the Montreal theatre scene, they aim to produce high-quality musicals that focus on Broadway’s most risqué productions that grapple with heavy moral issues and question the status quo. Their first show last April was Bonnie & Clyde (the musical) at MainLine Theatre on St. Laurent Blvd. The production previously ran for five sold-out performances and garnered acclaim from theatre-goers and reviewers alike. As a result of this success, they will be remounting it at the MainLine from Sept. 6 to 8. All original cast members will be returning to showcase their incredible talent. You just have to watch the trailer at https://vimeo.com/352812697. There is some outstanding singing!
DRAGON BOAT RACING: The Cedars Cancer Foundation will hold its 14th Annual Cedars CanSupport “Rain or Shine” Dragon Boat Race & Festival, presented by FL Fuller Landau, along the scenic Promenade Marquette in Lachine on Saturday, Sept. 7. This event is crucial to help raise awareness and much needed funds for Cedars CanSupport, which has, and continues to provide, free psychological, emotional, practical and financial support to cancer patients and their families, one person at a time, for the past 30 years. Six hundred paddlers will compete in Dragon Boat races throughout the day. Onsite activities will include concession stands, music and live entertainment, complete with face painters, a henna artist, a magician and a Kids Zone with inflatable bouncy games. The highlight of the event will be a symbolic flower ceremony honouring those who have bravely fought their battle to cancer.Former Alouettes quarterback Anthony Calvillo, spokesperson for Dragon Boat, as well as former Canadian Olympic diver Alexandre Despatie, will be on site to meet with the public. It all begins at 8:30 am. Info: cedarsdragons.ca
DOG WALK: With his dog Rookie by his side, 22-year-old Dollard des Ormeaux resident and mega Laval Rocket fan Matthew Moses is set to lead the pack at Autism Speaks Canada’s second annual Dog Walk on Sunday Sept. 8 (9:30 to 11:30 a.m.) at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park (6975 Mackle) in Côte Saint Luc. The public is invited to participate in this fundraiser to celebrate the unconditional love of dogs and their therapeutic benefits to families and individuals living with autism. In addition to the one- kilometer dog walk, participants will also be able to meet canine specialists and community organizations, participate in dog and family-friendly contests and perhaps win some great prizes at the raffle gift table. The first 250 participants will receive a complimentary Nutrience gift bag with dog treats. All participants will receive complimentary Autism Speaks Canada dog bandanas, while any individual or group who raises more than $300 will receive one Autism Speaks Canada sling-bag. To register, log on to www.autismspeaks.ca/dogwalk. You can also listen to Matthew on the Inspirations Newspaper podcast with Mark Bergman at www.inspirationsnews.com.
COHEN CHATTER: Montreal West Singer-Songwriter Cheryl Nye has just won a crystal statuette award for International “Best Female Songwriter of The Year” 2019-bronze, at a red carpet gala event in Atlanta ,Georgia (USA). The gala was put on by the ISSA (International Singer-Songwriter’s Assoc./USA). Details at www.cherylnye.com.... Let’s help the needy by creating a huge fruit salad! It’s happening at Congregation Beth Ora, Sunday, Sept. 15, from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Bring along some fruit, help make a fruit salad, or volunteer to deliver for a worthy cause. For more information, call or email Rabbi Knopf 514-748-6559 or rabbiknopf@bethora.org..... Restaurateur Ted Dranias has closed his Trattoria Restaurant in Griffintown, with plans to relocate his original Petros Taverna to a much larger spot nearby in October.
