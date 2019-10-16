The wonderful men and women behind the Becket Players distributed cheques to the three charities which benefitted from their musical production Hooked on a Feeling fundraiser last May: The Sian Bradwell Fund via the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, The West Island Association for the Intellectually Handicapped and Action Jeunesse de l’Ouest-de-l’île(AJOI) Based on the West Island, The Becket Players is a federally charted long-standing non-profit organization dedicated to advance public’s appreciation of the arts by providing the public with quality variety show with our proceeds going specifically for children’s needs. Over 43 years they have raised more than $3.5 million to help children , locally by supporting their medical nutritional,and educational needs.Over 300 volunteers make up the backbone of the Becket Players.
The Becket Players are holding auditions for their 2020 production. They are seeking talent in all of the following disciplines: singers (male and female), actors (male and female), dancers (male and female) and band (all instruments). There are a few auditions dates remaining: Sunday Oct. 20 from 2 pm to 5 pm and Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 8:30 pm to 10 pm. This is not an open call so you need to book an audition slot by email to production@becketplayers.ca. All applicants must be at least 18 years old as of Oct, 1, 2019.
AUTHOR FEST: The first annual Author Fest Fundraiser took place recently at the Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club, celebrating authors and publishing while supporting babies and families. Funds were directed towards the Birthing Center of the Lakeshore General Hospital. Carolyn Flower powered this event. A bestselling author and publisher who combines literary and promotional expertise with personal growth principles into her 27-year creative entrepreneurial practice, she passionately builds belief in clients and students while guiding them to identify their vision and connect to its significance, taps into their creative talent and moves them confidently towards achieving their writing and publishing goals. Last February she partnered with J.P. Martel and launched the Oxygen Publishing House. Created by authors for authors, Oxygen is an integrative, client-driven publishing company with a team of industry professionals who are devoted to discovering, cultivating and developing emerging and known authors internationally.
MLUWC GOES ITALIAN: The Montreal Lakeshore University Women’s Club (MLUWC) will be hosting a scholarship dinner fundraiser entitled MLUWC Goes Italian on Wed. Oct. 23 (6:3 pm) at the Karnak Shrine Center (3350 Sources Boulevard) in Dollard. The special guest will be singing chef Davide Bazzali. Info:www.mluwc.com.
LIFE UNREHEARSED: I have been a big fan of the CJAD program Life Unrehearsed for some time now. This Sunday I will be the guest of hosts Matt Del Vecchio and Corrie Sirota (both West Islanders) in the 4:30 pm slot. I will share with viewers the path I took to become a present-day multi-tasker. Please tune in.
WEST ISLAND COMEDY: It looks the West Island finally has a consistent venue for comedy. Bruno Tobelem, owner of Dunn’s Famous DDO has teamed up with Eleven Waves COO and TSN 690 producer Dave Trentadue to present monthly shows. Last week Neil Janna was the headliner, with Brad MacDonald and Chris Venditto performing. Joey Elias regularly serves as host. The next show is Nov. 14, starring Abdul Butt.
