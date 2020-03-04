On the eve of International Women’s Day, it is my privilege to recognize a Kirkland lady who can inspire us all: Lora Cerulli Totilo.
I met Lora recently at a power lunch organized by Marcie Balaban, the visionary behind corporate relationship marketing organization Let’s Get Going and I knew I had to tell her story. By day she runs her own recruitment agency called PCV (Personnel Chez Vous). But when we met she wanted to share her story to others whom may be suffering from emotional abuse. “I want to show the world that you can still get up, put your lipstick on, sincerely smile and contribute to the world,” she maintains.
Without identifying names, Lora says she was made to feel that her birth was an inconvenience. “Throughout my lifetime, to put it lightly, I was reminded of that,” she says. “Unfortunately, when I would raise my hand trying to express my hurt, I was just told I was being too sensitive, a baby, an ugly redhead. I was advised not to cry… it just made me look even uglier. I was told I was fat, a pain and that was that. Sure once in a while I was thrown a compliment, but apologies never followed.
“Like many childhoods, mine too did leave me with some deep wounds and scars. Only now have I finally just started to understand how to self-love and finally self-validate myself. I feel so badly I did not learn sooner.”
After being bullied so badly in Grade 6, Lora took it upon herself at the age of 12 to find a private school and enroll at Villa Maria After being refused entry to College Jean de Brébeuf at the age of 16 due to her lack of French proficiency she would not take “no” for an answer, got accepted and graduated in two years alongside with all of her francophone friends.
Success in business followed as director of sales at a large mutual fund company. While on maternity leave, the institution decided to conveniently restructure the organization and she had her post abolished. With the encouragement of her husband she became a recruiter, first for a company and then her own. I was so pleased to meet her. Lora is indeed an exceptional role model for women everywhere.
NORTH CAROLINA VIBE: Dollard des Ormeaux native Stephanie Freed-Burns is the Canadian public relations manager for Visit North Carolina, the official tourism organization for the state. Based in Toronto, she was here last week for a series of media sessions alongside regional representatives from Raleigh, Charlotte, Durham, Brevard, Johnston County and the Outer Banks. I took part in the event at Marcus Restaurant at the new Four Seasons Hotel. The State of North Carolina sure did come across to me as impressive. What does it have to offer? Professional sports teams in the NFL, NHL and NBA; college sport powerhouses like Duke and North Carolina State; world class BBQ and incredible southern fusion cuisine; funky and artsy Mountain towns; unique boutique accommodations; epic cycling routes all the way to the stunning Outer Banks beaches with unparalleled windsurfing and fishing; great art museums, music; and shopping in Charlotte and Raleigh. In 2018 Air Canada launched new direct service to Raleigh from Montreal.
LA CAGE WEST ISLAND: For West Islanders who miss La Cage, Brasserie Sportive (nee Cage Aux Sports) after it closed in Pointe Claire last year, President and CEO Jean Bédard told me last week that his team is looking for space to open a new one somewhere in the same area. Regional Director Adrian Saad, a West Islander, is part of the search team.
COHEN CHATTER: K103.7 FM Radio Kahnawake News chief Paul Graif announced last week that veteran broadcaster Jeremy Zafran will be the station’s afternoon news announcer and reporter. Jeremy was most recently at CBC Radio One. Both are West Island residents.
