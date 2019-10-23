What if one man could change history? That is what local author Steven Lazaroff asks readers in his latest book, A Question of Time, available for pre-order on Amazon.ca and releasing officially on Oct. 29.
“History professor Johnathan Lambert is on a business trip in the French countryside when his train enters a small tunnel containing a strange phenomenon – emerging from the other side without him and leaving him stranded in 18th century France,” Lazaroff previews about the book.
“I’ve been working on a manuscript for almost two years now,” Lazaroff shares on his blog. “I don’t wish to give away too much on the plot. Suffice to say it’s a story of a man thrust at the dusk of the French Bourbon regime, about 15 years before the start of the French Revolution. His account of survival explores how a modern man can pick himself up with only the clothes on his back and survive in an era where life was brutally harsh, and the existence of social safety nets was non-existent.”
I am a big fan of time travel stories, always wishing that I could step inside a time machine. I watch every TV show and movie I can on the subject and this book falls into that category as well. Lazaroff, who can be found in his Discount Car Rental Quebec head office gig during regular working hours, is a creative mind. His previous works have included titles like History’s Greatest Deceptions & Confidence Scams and a spin on alien life called Where Are They and Why Haven’t We Found Them Yet?
You can also pre-order the book now at www.chapters.indigo.ca, or download it for your Kindle. For more details go to https://www.stevenlazaroff.com/works.html.
PARTY IN PARADISE: Eda Holmes and her team at The Centaur Theatre are gearing up for their 15th annual fundraising soirée, dubbed Party in Paradise. It will take place on Nov. 5 at the iconic Old Montreal location. Guests will enjoy gourmet decadence crafted by the chefs of LìOLà and Brasserie 701, revel in sinful cocktails and exult in theatrical delights with dancing and music created specifically for the evening. The ever-popular and exciting live auction, hosted by CJAD’s Aaron Rand, will return, featuring a paradise of outstanding auction items, from group whiskey tastings to cruises, and CTV Montreal’s Lori Graham will host the famous Treasure Chest. Plus, every guest will go home with a bounty of gifts,
COHEN CHATTER: If you are a fan of reggae music, Indie Rootz Record has a big event planned for this Saturday night in Côte des Neiges. Brian Kotler of Côte St. Luc and Jamaican born multi-instrumentalist Bobby Pottinger of Lachine will present a release party this Saturday, Oct 26 at the Jamaica Association of Montreal on Jean Talon West for the new EP of dance hall icon Lady G…Each year at this time I get to travel around the world merely by stepping inside Place Bonaventure for The International Tourism and Travel Show. Presented by YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, it takes place Oct. 25 to 27 and let me tell you it is a blast! There will be thousands of featured destinations and about 100 countries, including Jordan, Sri Lanka, Malta, Haiti, Saint Martin, Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe and Spain… The next B’nai Brith Music Brunch for Seniors takes place this Sunday, at The Adath in Hampstead and featuring music by Stewart Rubin and Avi Shuster of “The SnacPack.” It all gets underway at 10:30 am with a kosher brunch. You must purchase your tickets in advance at the synagogue.
