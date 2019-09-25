October 1 is National Seniors Day in Canada. There are now more seniors than children 14 years old and under. We will see a 50 per cent increase in the population of those 65+ during the next 20 years. We’re living longer and healthier than ever before. However, getting older does come with its challenges.
As the population ages, we are seeing more signs of ageism. According to the World Health Organization, ageism is the stereotyping, prejudice, and discrimination against people on the basis of their age. Ageism is widespread and an insidious practice which has harmful effects on the health of older adults. For older people, ageism is an everyday challenge. Overlooked for employment, restricted from social services and stereotyped in the media, ageism marginalises and excludes older people in their communities.
As one senior recently told me, “You need to be damn courageous to get old.” She’s not wrong. However, we can take a proactive role in fighting ageism and making seniors feel more comfortable. This is equally important for employers and individuals. Sometimes we don’t even realize our actions result in ageism. We may shun seniors socially. We may patronize them. We may make wrong assumptions about their health or cognitive well being. Self awareness of our actions and attitude is key.
In addition to ageism, we are seeing greater social isolation and exclusion. Science has shown that this can be associated with increased rates of premature death, lower general well being, more depression, and a higher level of disability from chronic diseases. As winter approaches, November tends to be one of the toughest months for seniors regarding social isolation and loneliness. Preventing isolation and loneliness will lead to better health and greater quality of life. So how about reaching out to a senior. It could be a parent, a neighbour, a friend or even a stranger.
I work with seniors everyday and I am always amazed to hear their stories, their history, their passions and their words of advice. Make it a point to start up a conversation. Some seniors tend to be reserved. However, watch their eyes light up when asked about their past accomplishments. Listen. Smile. Acknowledge. Engage. You will get just as much out of that conversation than the person you are talking to.
Better yet, how about giving a great big HUG to a senior? It doesn’t cost a thing and you are sure to brighten up their day.
Hugger Volunteers wanted for Hug a Senior Day Caravan Nov. 2 and 9
Speaking of hugs, we are looking for “Hugger Volunteers” to join the Hug a Senior Day Caravan on Nov.2 (West Island) or Nov. 9 (Westmount, Côte Saint-Luc, NDG). My wife, Stefanie Cadou, and I are organizing the caravan to promote the well being of seniors and to bring greater awareness to ageism, isolation and loneliness. We’re looking for “Hugger Volunteers” for a half day as we travel by bus to seniors residences and communities to give as many hugs as possible to seniors. Parents, grandparents and especially children are invited to participate. For more details and to register, please contact us at mdelvecchio@lianasservices.com or stefanie.cadou@royallepage.com.
Matt Del Vecchio is a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging (CPCA), and the founder and president of Lianas, a company specializing in retirement residence search and transition support. He is also co-host of the Life Unrehearsed radio show on CJAD800 every Sunday at 4 p.m. Email ino@lianansservices.com; or call 514-6222-8074 and ask for Matt Del Vecchio.
