It’s coming. I can feel it. Spring, my favourite season of the year, is ready to move in and push winter out of the way. The air is fresher, more birds are chirping and the squirrels are chasing each other in a way that suggests it must be mating season. The melting snow reveals the usual animal deposits left behind by inconsiderate people and doggy paws are no longer snow covered but rather layered in grit and dirt.
With any luck, winter will bow out gracefully and not inflict anymore of its extreme weather chaos upon us as we now have another challenge to deal with that doesn’t involve shovels and plows.
It would seem that this is the spring of our discontent — and a scant few saw it coming. While we are all looking forward to warm weather and enjoying the outdoors in less than 16 layers of clothing, this spring’s fashion trend is lending itself to hazmat suits and face masks that threaten to turn us into the cast of a science fiction movie.
COVID-19 is here and our fear of it is either bringing out the best in us or the worst. One day we are being told not to worry and the next, we are panic buying every roll of toilet paper and hand sanitizer we can find. Hand shaking is now verboten and a megaphone is needed to speak to the person you must keep a meter’s distance from. Events that involve large gatherings of people are being cancelled and country-wide lockdowns may soon become commonplace as we try to slow down and eradicate this latest threat to humanity.
Are we overreacting? Well, currently there is no vaccine and without some form of protection, it feels like a doomsday scenario. Most who are infected will survive and carry on with their lives and we know the annual flu kills thousands every year — even with a vaccine available. The vulnerable in society and those with pre-existing medical conditions may not necessarily recover from this new strain.
In my lifetime I have never seen anything like this and the reaction it is causing among us. Social media has it coming at us 24/7, increasing our fear of it and the feeling that we cannot escape it even for a short while. I wash my hands frequently throughout the day and nag my family constantly to do the same. Yet I see so many people who give no thought to this — not to mention covering up coughs and we all need to realize that poor hygiene practices simply keep the door open for these types of diseases to keep on keeping on.
The Spanish flu of 1918 sickened my late father-in-law and he survived, but one of his brothers did not. Thankfully, today’s medicine and technology have advanced exponentially and give us greater odds of defeating new threats to our health. But it still takes all of us to band together and reject the usual “every man for himself” philosophy. We’re all in this together and we all want to come out of it on the other side.
So let’s do what is being suggested by those in authority even if we think it’s an over dramatization. It may take extreme measures globally to get ahead of this menace and better to err on the side of caution than not be here to err at all.
We all hope that this, too, shall pass and weeks and months from now it will just be a bad memory. Let’s take care of ourselves and those around us so that the spring we’re all waiting for can be enjoyed in good health. As for me, I’m just waiting for the geese to return. Once I hear those honkers overhead, I’ll know spring has really arrived.
Everyone, please stay healthy.
