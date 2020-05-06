Happy Mother’s Day — I think. In the three decades since motherhood defined who I am, I have never greeted this day of recognition with as much melancholy and sense of loss as this year. What has always been a day of my entire family being together, enjoying a meal together and showering me with well deserved praise (only kidding), will not quite be the same this year as one crucial component will be missing — my son.
He isn’t far away but because we don’t live under the same roof, he may as well be a million miles away during these trying times. I am fortunate that my daughter still lives at home as she has been a great source of support to me. I feel badly that my son has to weather this storm on his own but our daily chats do us both a lot of good.
I know many families are in the same situation and some don’t even have a child at home anymore to share this day with. Many others, like me, no longer have their mother in their lives to honour and others do but can’t get any closer than a view through a window, a phone call or a Skype chat. Mothers need to hug their children and grand children and now this basic human interaction is being denied because of the current pandemic.
But with courage and patience we’ll make it through and come out just fine on the other side. After all, we survived sleepless nights with newborns, toddler tantrums, teenage rebellion and every other calamity motherhood threw our way because as mothers, that’s what we do.
If seeing our children on computer screens right now is the best that can be done, it’s better than nothing. We are so fortunate to be living in an age of technology where virtual visits bring a smile to each day and a renewed appreciation for the wonderful children we raised and who enrich our lives every day. Whether they are 10 minutes away or on the other side of the world, they can “be” with us at the click of a mouse.
I am waiting for the time when my son can walk into our house and get a hug from his old mom. I know this won’t happen for a while but it will be all the sweeter for having waited. In the meantime, I want nothing for Mother’s Day this year other than knowing my family is healthy and safe. Hugs will follow, along with diamonds, exotic trips and all the other gifts I duly deserve — Yes, I’m kidding again.
Happy Mother’s Day to all moms, however you are able to celebrate. And remember, your love for your children and theirs for you transcends any hardships and distancing we are experiencing now. This, too, shall pass and the hugs will be back. I know I can’t wait.
