All right, kids, how excited are you to be putting away your bathing suits and getting out the school bags? It’s that time of the year again when your happy faces revert to a scowl and your parents try to refrain from singing “it’s the most wonderful time of the year”. But it’s not all negativity. The first day back is always exciting as you enter a new grade, meet your new teachers and see all your friends again. But then we know how things will rapidly dive bomb into immediate depression once the word “homework” is mentioned.
Oh, the agony.
Back when the earth was forming and I was knee high to a grasshopper, I, too, can recall that sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach when the first day of school was imminent. Off I went to Big Bang Theory Elementary on the rickety school bus that belched smoky clouds of diesel fuel. My parents didn’t have to run around like lunatics with long lists of school supplies to hunt down as everything we needed was supplied by the school. Today, seeing parents race around for the exact coloured Duo-Tangs and mind numbing calculators is like watching an episode of How to Get Away with Murder as you are violently elbowed out of the way by the desperate hordes.
And what’s all this about getting school supplies on Amazon? South America isn’t around the corner, you know. Today kids cut and paste on a computer but in my day our pasting was done on paper with Elmer’s mucilage glue that always solidified at the top of the bottle, blocking the hole. We came home with blue fingers every day from having written with our leaky fountain pens. Our school had no library but we had a bookmobile driven by Bookman, not Batman, that would show up every couple of weeks so we could find something interesting to read. We used encyclopedias not Wikipedia.
When I left elementary school for Jurassic High, my school bus days were over as I was close enough to walk and in winter, did so through snow drifts so mountainous, they rivaled those on Mt. Everest. Today, high school kids want a drive from mom or dad but insist on being dropped off far enough away so as not to be seen with their annoying parents. They carry backpacks so heavy they are slouched over like a Cro-Magnon and often maintain this posture for the rest of their lives. Perhaps it helps to keep their pants from falling down but I digress. At least I wore hip huggers in high school.
Upon entering CEGEP, I felt like I had found civilization at last. Being able to choose my courses and not having incomprehensible math and science thrown at me was like having gone to scholastic heaven. Modern languages were my passion and what I excelled at. But then came the workforce and after that, kids of my own, which saw me being the one to race from store to store while frantically clutching their school supply lists. That is all a distant memory now but I am proud to say that both my children were far better students than I ever was, excelling in most of their subjects.
I do regret not having continued my education in university as I squandered my gift of learning different languages easily.
Summer vacation is a wonderful time to kick back, enjoy the weather and forget about school for a while. We all need a break from whatever routine consumes us for most of the year. But, kids, as much as you might be moaning and groaning about going back to school, a good education in whatever field you choose will serve you well for the rest of your life.
Don’t feel pressured into going down paths that don’t feel right for you, as life is an adventure of exploration and discovery where happiness and fulfillment should be your ultimate goal, not to mention being able to afford a down payment on a house. Have a great school year and before you know it, you’ll be back in the pool again.
