Will a facemask protect you from the novel coronavirus? A very appropriate question, given what’s happening right now. You often see people wearing facemasks made either of a paper derivative or cloth in Asia and other parts of the world, but do they make any difference? The answer is yes — if used properly.
Flu viruses, cold viruses and it appears the novel coronavirus travel through the air in droplets when someone with the infection coughs, sneezes or talks. You can inhale the droplets directly, or you can pick up the germs from something such as a telephone or a door handle and then transfer them to your eyes, nose or mouth.
Studies have shown that if you are sick, wearing a mask which covers the nose and the mouth will lessen the chance that you will spread the flu virus, but it’s not 100 per cent protective and the mask will certainly fail if it becomes moist. Similarly, if someone around you is sick and coughing or sneezing and you are wearing a mask, it will reduce the risk that you become ill — but only if the mask is dry and only if it covers your nose and mouth.
You also need to be careful how you remove the mask. If it has protected you from a virus, that bug may still be on the outside of the mask and so immediately after you remove or touch the mask you must wash your hands. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers or soap and water will work but what often happens is that the person wearing the mask doesn’t do that so their hands are now contaminated and if they touch their nose or mouth, or eat without washing their hands, the very virus that the mask had kept outside can now infect them.
Other measures that you can take to reduce the risk of becoming ill with a cold, the flu or the novel coronavirus — if it turns up in our community — is to get enough rest, cough or sneeze into the angle of your elbow or use a tissue, wash your hands often and try as much as you can to stay at least six feet away from anyone who is sick. Hopefully this latest viral scare will fizzle out but these rules are reasonable ways to reduce the chances of falling sick during any flu or cold season.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Assistant Professor, Dept. of Surgery, McGill Medical School and an Attending Physician, Emergency Department, McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
