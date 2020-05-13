Over the next few weeks we will slowly be coming back to a new “normal”. Here are some suggestions for how to safely navigate this process:
First and foremost, social distancing and hand washing are still essential. I would also suggest that everyone wear masks when they are in contact with others with whom they haven’t been isolated. I know that this is a change from what was initially suggested and that masks can be uncomfortable but we now know for certain that people with minimal or no symptoms can still spread the virus.
By wearing a mask you reduce the risk that even without symptoms you’re spreading it. The mask needs to cover both your nose and your mouth. Try not to touch it and if you do, wash your hands. As of now there is no safe way to sterilize a mask for reuse, so don’t reuse them.
I would carry hand sanitizer with me. Use it frequently and when you have to touch a surface such as door handles or the buttons on the ATM that others will also touch. I don’t think that gloves are necessary but if you want to use them they are limited to a single task so that they don’t carry virus from a potentially contaminated surface to one that wasn’t.
Wearing gloves doesn’t really add much to proper hand washing. We don’t reuse our gloves in the hospital so I can’t suggest washing them and reusing them as some are advocating. With both masks and gloves, dispose of them directly into the garbage and wash your hands immediately after removing them.
Passing someone in the street or an aisle, as long as they don’t cough or sneeze on you, is viewed as a very low risk situation. Whenever you can, open windows. That may be tough for some of us as this is allergy season and if you suffer from seasonal allergies closed windows reduce your exposure to the pollen that can trigger your symptoms, but for the rest of us flowing air is safe and good. By the way, allergies typically cause inflamed and teary eyes, a runny nose, sneezing and possibly a bit of a cough. Allergies should not cause muscle aches and pains or a fever which are viewed as signs of an infection.
As the weather improves, being outdoors is great for your mental and physical well being and I would strongly encourage it. For now we still need to be careful about our contacts. I would suggest not visiting people in their homes yet but being outside, maintaining a safe distance and wearing a mask is probably a reasonable way to start to reconnect with friends and family.
We’re slowly getting back to normal. Just as with a marathon, you don’t rush out and run the full distance but build up gradually, getting out of lock down safely is going to take time. If we do it right we won’t have to shut everything down again, which is something I’m sure we don’t want to repeat.
Slow and steady wins this race.
Dr Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.