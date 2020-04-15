First and foremost, a huge thank you on behalf of all of us working on the front lines. Your words of encouragement, the food that you’ve donated and the many acts of kindness you’ve shown us during these difficult days have made a huge impression on us and made our tasks easier to bear.
But I have a very important request: please don’t lie to us. The consequences of outright lies or just “failing to disclose the entire truth” are devastating. You see a perfect example of what happens in the Jewish General Hospital barring birth partners from attending deliveries. You may not realize why this has happened or the full impact of the thoughtless acts of a number of people. Not just once but on a number of different occasions, the delivering mom-to-be or her partner have failed to disclose that they had a fever or cough or that they had been screened or been exposed to COVID-19.
That failure has cost us dearly. Not only are thousands of deliveries affected by the fact that the birth partner can’t be there, what you may not realize is the impact on the hospital and staffing. Because of what they did, not only will you not be able to be there at the birth of your child, but nurses, doctors and orderlies are now on preventive isolation.
Think of their anxiety or the effects on them and their families. Think of the fact that they now can’t work so the workload has increased on the rest of the staff. We only have so many available workers so the rest work more shifts or longer hours.
Tired staff are more likely to make mistakes that harm you. Tired overworked, overwhelmed staff are more likely to err doing protective procedures, meaning that even more staff are off. There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour. If in doubt, better to err on the side of disclosure and we can decide what precautions are the most appropriate.
The other concern is that people don’t take this seriously or think that it applies to everyone else but not to them. When we tell you how to gown up or to stay in the room with the patient, there’s a reason for it. We’re desperately trying to limit the spread of this virus. There have already been hospital outbreaks at Verdun and the Montreal Neurological Hospital. We can’t afford more of these outbreaks. They restrict our resources and remove staff from the battle. Not to minimize the heartache and the suffering for those infected and sick.
So follow the rules — please. They’re there for a reason. Please tell us the truth. Don’t forget to share important information with us. We’ll still take care of you but we’ll be able to take the necessary precautions to protect you, us and everyone else.
Dr Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
