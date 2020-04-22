There’s an aspect of this outbreak that’s tough to discuss but needs to be brought out into the open. I hope you will understand its importance, even if it is uncomfortable to talk about.
Many of those who are at the highest risk of falling prey to the COVID-19 disease are our older citizens, many of whom are living in assisted care facilities. It is of paramount importance to have them decide the level of care they want now before they possibly fall ill. Once they get sick, the situation can fall apart very quickly, within minutes to hours.
They will be transported alone to an emergency room. The doctors there will call the next of kin to confirm the level of care if they can’t get that information from the patient themselves or the care center. Think of the scenario. A deathly ill, scared, alone, frail older person — barely able to breathe — being asked to decide on the spot if they want their heart to be restarted and their chest pumped on if it stops; if they want to be put into a coma, paralyzed, a tube placed into their airways and put on a machine that will breathe for them.
These are tough decisions to make at the best of times. How much more difficult are they under these circumstances? And as tough as they are for the patient, can you imagine the strain on the loved one being forced to make a life and death decision under these pressures over the phone by a doctor they’ve never met?
This is why it’s so important to have these talks, now. If you don’t have the information to understand the choices, better to ask now to get that information from those caring for your loved one and to think through the choices when you have the time and the opportunity to actually discuss them with both the person directly involved and the rest of the family if that’s possible. Because as important as it is to make the decision, it’s just as important to make certain that the family is aware of it should that phone call come.
Let’s explain in a bit more detail the reality of resuscitation. We’ve been fed a mixture of half truths and outright lies about reanimation on TV and in the movies. It’s relatively rare for young healthy people to have a cardiac arrest and in spite of what you’ve seen, most people do not survive if it does happen.
People who suddenly collapse usually have known underlying health issues. If this happens in front of bystanders who immediately start CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, the official term for the pumping on the chest) then the chance of survival is relatively good — assuming that a defibrillator can get to them within 10 minutes or less and how sick the person was before they collapsed.
A relatively healthy person with well controlled health issues, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, has a better chance of both surviving and coming back to a state close to where they were before they collapsed than someone with active cancer or poorly managed health issues. That helps us to understand the situation with this COVID-19 outbreak a lot better.
A frail, demented elderly person living in a nursing home is not only more likely to become sick but to rapidly deteriorate. Once that happens the decision has to be made about whether to put them on a respirator/ventilator. This is not an easy decision but it’s also not easy on them. The likelihood that they will survive is astonishing low. The likelihood that they will come back to their previous level of functioning is even lower.
The trauma to them of undergoing these procedures is incalculable and they will be alone. No family or loved ones may be allowed to visit. They will be attended to by staff who will do their best to see to their needs, but even with the best of efforts and intentions it can’t replace loved ones being there. This is why now is the time to talk this over between yourselves and the rest of the immediate family.
Ask the questions now, find out the answers now when time is not an issue. Remember that you can change your mind at any time but it’s always easier to do that once you’ve already explored the options under calmer circumstances. Deciding not to be placed on a ventilator doesn’t mean that your loved one won’t be cared for. The staff will do everything to make them comfortable.
I do not wish this set of circumstances to happen to anyone, but having been the doctor asking a deathly ill patient to make this decision under the pressures of the horrible situation they’ve suddenly found themselves in, or to ask the family out of the blue over a telephone line to decide, you don’t want anyone to have to go through this especially when it could have been anticipated and the shock lessened by being prepared.
Dr Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
