It can be tough to fit exercise into our hectic schedules and once you’ve missed a few days that can easily lengthen into weeks and then months. What can you do once that happens to get exercise back into your life?
First, remember you don’t need a gym or a pool to exercise. Add activity to your daily routine. Don’t text or email your colleague down the hall, visit. Park a bit further. Carry the groceries. Go up a single flight of stair and build from that. Go for a walk at lunch or at the end of the day with the dog.
If you do go back to the gym or start to run again realize that even after as little as a week off your strength and endurance will be affected. Start with less weight or distance. Start slow and build back up again. You don’t need frustration or injury stopping you — which also brings up the whole question of why you are exercising.
What motivates you to be more active has to be meaningful for you. For many of us it’s because we want to have the energy and stamina to keep up with our kids and not feel so exhausted at the end of the day. Whatever gets you going is good and it won’t be the same thing for each of us. Lastly, make certain that if you haven’t worked out for a while you’re checked out by a physiotherapist, a trainer or a doctor and incorporate a good warm up, cool down and something for flexibility into your plans.
Avoiding injury and increasing your flexibility are always a good idea. Remember that whatever you do is better than not doing anything. As the classic proverb states: the longest journey begins with the first step. Doubly true here.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Assistant Professor, Dept. of Surgery, McGill Medical School and an Attending Physician, Emergency Department, McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
