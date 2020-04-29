Thank you to everyone who has expressed their appreciation either in their words or their actions. You have no idea what a difference it makes, especially to those of us working in the emerg.
Over the last few years we have borne the brunt of patient and family frustration. Abuse, both physical and verbal, was an everyday part of our emergency work experience. I for one am very happy to see that disappear and hope that it's one of the positive legacies of this otherwise difficult experience.
What you might not have been aware of is the number of different people that enable us to do our work. You see the nurses and the docs, but for every patient we treat there is an army helping you and supporting us. Let's introduce them:
When you come to the emergency department you're seen by a registration clerk. If they don't enter your information into our computerized system my ability to order tests and medications is hogtied. They are the first of our often unseen heroes.
Next are our orderlies and patient care attendants who help you into a bed or room, help you to get undressed, move you around in the department, bring your meals and help feed you if needed. Both the registration clerks and our orderlies are exposing themselves to risk doing their jobs.
The radiology techs have to bring their portable machines to the department to take your chest x-ray to see if you have a Covid-19-related pneumonia. They have to go into the patient's room knowing that they are potentially exposing themselves to that virus in order to do their job.
Transport takes the patient to CT scan or ultrasound or elsewhere having to be careful not to spread illness or get sick themselves. Some labs tests have to be hand delivered to the labs by our orderlies. The techs doing the tests have to take potentially contaminated samples and get us the results as fast as possible. Imagine the huge increase in their workload processing the 100s of daily COVID swabs on top of their usual work. It's the well synchronized choreography of all these various parts that enable us to take care of you and I am very grateful to all of them for their hard work and dedication.
I am often asked when and how we'll be returning to normal. First, it will be a new "normal". No handshakes, high-fives or hugs for a while. Work will return slowly and gradually step by step so we can limit the risk of infection. The last thing we will want to go through is another shut down caused by a rapid increase in the number who are infected.
In general, who will returning will be a function of two different factors being weighed and considered: the risk inherent in the job and how essential is the service. We can already see that happening and this will continue. As the number of hospital admissions decline, you will see more and more activities coming back. For now though I would highly recommend that if you are returning to work be wise in how you do it: maintain social distancing, wash your hands, and wipe down commonly used surfaces such as computer keyboards, door handles and telephones.
There's no harm in wearing a mask if you remember that it doesn't substitute for any of these measures and you do it right. Wash your hands frequently, don't touch your face or the mask, and when you remove the mask immediately throw it out and wash your hands. Same if you choose to wear gloves. Change gloves and wash your hands between tasks so that you don't carry the virus from a contaminated surface to one that had been safe.
When you remove your gloves dispose of them in the garbage and wash your hands immediately. Face masks and gloves don't replace hand washing and social distancing. They're an adjunct, not a substitute. We are getting there. It takes time though to do it right.
Dr Mitch Shulman is an Associate Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at McGill Medical School as well as an Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the McGill University Health Centre. He's also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
