Q: Can my pet or mosquitoes transmit the virus?
A: To the pest (pun intended) of our knowledge the answer to both is no. While one dog was reported to have had a mild case when its owner was sick, there are absolutely no reports of transmission to people from animals and no reason to expect that your dog or cat will place you at risk. Similarly, to be transmitted from person to person by the bite of a blood sucking messenger like a tick or a mosquito requires the virus or bacteria to be adapted in certain ways. This virus, as of now, doesn’t seem to have that ability.
Q: How long do I need to quarantine or socially isolate?
A: Right now, it is vitally important to stop the spread of this virus. One way is to keep people away from each other. If you are supposed to be in self-imposed quarantine (and you know who you are) do it absolutely for the full 14 days. No contact with people. No visitors. No cleaning person coming in. No babysitting the grandchildren. You are allowed to go out if you’re not sick but in preventative quarantine you must not be within six feet of anyone you’re not already in quarantine with and you must properly disinfect any surface you touch.
Once your 14 days are over, if you are well you can get out of quarantine, but you should still maintain social distancing to protect yourself. Quarantine was to stop you from potentially infecting others while you might have been incubating the virus. Social distancing (staying at least six feet away from people, washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces etc.) now protects you from everyone else who might be harboring that virus.
How long this phase will persist isn’t certain at this point, but I would not be surprised if this lasts well into April and that we only start to slowly pull back some of these restrictions by May. There are so many different factors at play here, it’s really tough to predict. Will people tire of isolation and self-distancing and so it falls apart? Will the U.S. — our elephant next door to paraphrase Trudeau senior — finally put the brakes on their out-of-control situation and thus spare us? What about the efforts of Italy, Spain, and the U.K. to contain the virus?
If nothing else, this pandemic reminds us how we are all interconnected and that the chain is only as strong as its weakest link — whether that’s among us as people putting these preventative measures in place or countries acting to contain the disease.
One of my sincerest hopes is that we learn from this situation as we did from the SARS outbreak. Because SARS hit Canada so hard, we learned a lot from it and had already many measures in place to potentially reduce the effects of this pandemic. Once this is all over, if we learn from it and make the system even better, we will be better positioned to protect ourselves from the next pandemic which will inevitably come.
Dr. Mitch Shulman is an Assistant Professor, Dept. of Surgery, McGill Medical School and an Attending Physician, Emergency Department, McGill University Health Centre. He’s also the CJAD AM 800 Medical Consultant.
