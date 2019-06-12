There was a time when I trusted the news reported in the press, on the radio and on TV. This is no longer the case as there is so much fake news out there, a lot of it culled through the internet. When I now I write a column I check out all my facts on at least two news sources that are considered reliable to confirm them. But even that does not always work for me anymore. Following are some news items that I recently read that really have me baffled whether they’re true or fake. Can you figure out which is which?
Fifteen sheep
Fifteen sheep have been registered at a French primary school as part of a novel bid to save classes at risk of closure. Jules-Ferry in Crets en Belledonne, a small town of less than 4,000 people at the foot of the Alps, had been told that it would have to scale back its lessons because of falling number of pupils. There are only 261 children at the school, but now they have been joined by more than a dozen sheep to reach the required amount The farm animals were provided by a local herder, Michel Girerd, who with the help of his dog escorted the new pupils along to the school to see them officially signed up with their birth certificates. Among the names added to the register were Baa-bete and Saute-Mouton.
Alligator in her leggings
A woman pulled an alligator from her yoga leggings after Florida police stopped the car she was travelling in. Ariel Machan-Le Quire, 25, was with Michael Clemons, 22, when he was pulled over after driving past a stop sign in Charlotte County, Florida. The pair told officers they were collecting frogs and snakes from under an overpass. The officers found 41 three-stripe turtles in the car, which were all inside Ms. Machan-Le Quire’s backpack. When she was asked if she had anything else, she produced a one-ft alligator out of her leggings.
Meghan Markle
A woman is so obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex that she wants surgeries done to make her look just like Meghan Markle. Tanya Ricardo, 30, is a divorced mom who works in the oil industry. She sought out Houston-based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose to help her achieve her dream: resembling the Duchess who she thinks is a very graceful woman. Altogether, Ricardo will be getting eight procedures including liposuction and breast implants.
Russian spy
A group of fishermen in Norway encountered something they were probably never meant to see: a beluga whale. Seeing a whale itself would have been normal, but experts believe this particular whale was a Russian spy. The fisherman first suspected something was strange when they noticed some sort of harness wrapped around the whale’s body. While his mission is unknown, the whale seemed playful enough, swimming up to the men and letting them take off his spy gear before swimming away.
Pothole heroes
Two unidentified men have been seen fixing Montreal’s numerous potholes and are being hailed by frustrated residents as heroes. Late at night two shadowy figures were caught on camera in the middle of a street pouring asphalt into one of an unknown multitude of giant potholes that is causing damage to vehicles in the city.
Text message
A Westmount man received the following text message from his neighbour: I am so sorry Arthur. I’ve been riddled with guilt and I have to confess. I have been tapping your wife, day and night when you’re not around. In fact, I’m using your wife more than you. I can no longer live with the guilt and I hope you will accept my sincerest apology with my promise that it won’t happen again. The husband, anguished and betrayed, went into his bedroom, grabbed his gun, and without a word, shot his wife and killed her. A few moments later, a second text came in: Damn autocorrect. I meant “Wi-Fi” — not “wife.”
To the best of my knowledge and after hours of exhaustive research I have come to the conclusion that none except the last two items are fake news. But please do not put any bets on it!
