When I was a kid my mother, may she rest in peace, would have me grounded if I was acting like an asshole. That meant I would have to stay home for a couple of days and would not be able to go outside and play with my friends. Now I have been grounded by Premier Legault, because I’m in that age group that is most vulnerable to the dangers of the COVID-19 virus and he also doesn’t want me acting as an asshole. So once more I’m staying home and am not able to go outside and play with my friends.
Before confining myself to my home I went to Costco and I.G.A. to stock up on some food and household goods. Both stores were overcrowded as I watched people loading up with toilet paper, detergents and snacks. I too got caught up with this madness so now I have enough rolls of Charmin Ultra Soft and boxes of May West’s, which I don’t even like, to last me until the end of the year.
Confined to my house, I try to distract myself from alarming headlines but I find myself hyperventilating every time I turn on the television and learn about the growing amount of people world-wide who are coming down with this virus. I’m in high anxiety whenever I hear breaking news about COVID-19 never knowing for sure if it’s real news or fake news. I keep washing my hands frequently. Each time reciting the alphabet slowly, so I’ll know the washing lasts at least 20 seconds. I try not to touch my face, which is almost impossible. I’m also closing my eyes, then taking deep breaths in through my nose and out through my mouth. I know it won’t act as a preventative measure against COVID-19 but hopefully it will help calm me down and make me think more rationally about the spreading virus.
One of the reasons our premier wants me to remain at home is because those who may be carriers are leaving germs everywhere including on buses, metro trains, taxis, elevators and grocery store pushcarts. Yet, remaining at home, I also have to be aware of all the germs I may be confronted with.
When I curl up on a sofa, watching TV, I share that sofa with millions of germs who can also live up to two days on my TV remote. All the doorknobs I touch are germ loaded. My fridge handle is another germ collector. Inside the fridge raw meat and vegetables may contain E.coli and salmonella that will contaminate other food. Removing the food I head for the kitchen sink, counters, cutting boards and dishrags. Usually bits of raw food have found their way into the surfaces. My dish sponge is wet, absorbent, and I rub food and dirt with it all the time. Germs thrive on my salt and pepper shakers.
Finishing my meal I head for the bathroom. The toothbrush I’m using to kill bacteria is more likely to be full of germs from particles of food trapped in the bristles. I gargle but germs live on the faucets that I’ve just turned on. Teeth now brushed, I sit down on the potty. Every time I flush germs are propelled into the air through small droplets of toilet water. I then shower, but mold grows near the shower and crud creeps into the shower curtains and bathroom tiles. My showerhead harbours a cornucopia of microbes. As it multiplies it releases spores full of germs into the air. Out of the shower, before going to bed, I make a call on my cell, and then turn off the light switch –two other germ carriers. I’m now ready to hit the sack, wondering what lives in my pillows, bed linens, mattresses and bed covers.
I’m really pleased that the Government of Canada and Quebec have taken significant and decisive action to help us face the financial and trying hardships of the COVID-19 outbreak. However since it is now legal and we’re all stressed out shouldn’t they have at least given us free access to some pot?
