Pandemic shutdown a challenge for parents of children with special needs

When Quebec Premier Francois Legault first announced on March 13 a two-week shutdown of all non-essential businesses and services to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the decree meant the immediate closing of daycares, schools, CEGEPS and universities, as well as specialized institutions like Miriam Home and Services, which helps children and adults with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) and intellectual disabilities (IDs).
“I want to say to all parents, that I understand today’s announcement is going to have a significant impact,” said Legault that Friday. “It’s going to result in disruptions, major headaches for a lot of parents, but it’s a measure we have to take, because we have the responsibility to do it, and we have a challenge in the next two weeks to ensure that there is as little progression as possible of cases.
Just over a month later, after a few extensions and with no end in sight, all parents with children in school are dealing with challenges — some, more than others.
“Any parent that has a child who is on the spectrum has challenges to begin with,” said Warren Greenstone, CEO of the Miriam Foundation during a recent telephone interview. “Now that the interventions have stopped, the parents are all facing their own issues in terms of their own work, or their partner’s work, or lack of work and salary, and they’re faced now with the challenge of working with the kids.”
Greenstone said when the decree came down, Miriam Home — which is part of the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux du Centre-Ouest-de-L’île-de-Montreal (CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest) — immediately shut down its clinical operations and had its managers and senior managers make immediate plans to maintain contact with their clients, while the Foundation had its staff leave with their computers or their laptops in order to work from home.
“We felt it was important, obviously, to stay in touch,” said Greenstone. “Certainly, for kids that are in early intervention programs, it’s very challenging to be in an intensive program and then just stop and have nothing.”
To further maintain the lines of communication, Miriam Home is also rolling out a video conferencing consultation service.
“We are going to try to coach the parents on how to work with the kids while the kids are at home,” said Greenstone. “And, interestingly enough, we’ve had a few parents already ask if we can do one or two of the sessions where our clinician is actually communicating and working with the clients. So we’re going to take it day by day, we’re going to learn from it and it’s going to evolve. We’re trying to be a leader in terms of all the intervention services that we do and we will continue to do everything possible so that our clients and their families don’t suffer too much through this unfortunate time period.”
Prior to the shutdown, the Miriam Foundation was in the process of moving its administrative head office as well as all of its private, not for profit programs that were spread over four separate buildings into one new 22,000-sq-ft location at 5703 Ferrier St. in Town of Mont-Royal. While about 75 per cent of the move has already been completed, the last phase will have to wait. “It’s a really state-of-the-art facility we are looking forward to the end of the pandemic so that we can get back to business as a foundation and get back to servicing our clients that we work with.”
