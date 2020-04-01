Early this year, the western world watched the COVID-19 virus spread from the city of Wuhan through to the rest of China. It took formal notice when the virus leaped to another continent — and landed in Italy. From February 21, according to Johns Hopkins University, that country’s 20 confirmed cases grew exponentially to 4,636 within two weeks, and on March 6 had reached 47,021. By March 30, Italy had recorded more than 98,000 cases and of late, averaged for more than a week, between 600-900 deaths per day. From a population of 60.5 million, the death toll has passed 10,000.
Through it all, Judith Asher had a front row seat. A native of Chomedey, Laval, Asher, her husband and their two children, have lived in Venice, Italy since 2001. The Concordia University alumna, has worked in international public health and is a founding partner of Impact Excellence, a firm that offers executive coaching and training. Her strong Montreal-area connection is maintained through her parents, Stan and Sharon Asher. Stan, an historian and retired professor is, among many other things, a veteran of Radio Shalom who now has a show on Radio Centre-Ville.
Like most Italians, Asher said when she first heard of the coronavirus she thought of it as an issue in Asia. “Then there was news in late February of a Chinese couple who were tourists that landed in Milan and made a few stops by train on their way to Rome. They tested positive. That was our first awareness that it was in Italy.”
Soon, news came that the virus had hit a small community in the Veneto region, about 50 kilometres west of Venice, and quickly spread through 10 other communities that were soon called red zones. Then, on February 26, when Asher flew to Spain on business, she found out that her corporate client had a sudden change of heart.
“They weren’t sure if they wanted me to show up in the office,” said Asher. “I was waiting in my hotel the morning of the 27th while they were frantically calling HR people to find out what was the policy. I became persona non grata. All of a sudden, it immediately became apparent that this thing from Asia, which once seemed quite far away, was not only going to affect my business, but all businesses.”
From that moment on, life as she knew it changed. “We were told to stay home — at first, with fairly loose measures... But very quickly — literally every couple of days — there was a new decree signed. Some were national and some were provincial.”
The provinces that were more stringent than others had better outcomes and lessons were being learned.
“Essentially, we’ve gone to tighter and tighter controls,” said Asher. “School ended on the 27th of February… Everybody is at home and everybody is working from home. You can go out to go to the grocery store or to the pharmacy. You can go running by yourself if you stay within 200 metres of your home. You can walk your dog twice a day for 15 minutes each — again, within 200 metres of your home — and that’s it. You have to carry a signed certification with ID so if you get stopped by the police and don’t have a valid reason to be out, they can give you a big fine.”
Those fines, said Asher, can range between 200 and 3,000 Euros ($312 and $4,670 CAD), with possible jail time for large gatherings.
“So it’s been quite dramatic and extremely fast,” she said. “And we all know people who are sick.”
But even though life in her adopted town has come to a halt, as it has here, Asher said she is fully behind her government’s efforts to put a lid on the pandemic. And, for the most part, so have the people of Venice.
Her words of advice… from the front lines: “Thinking that I am being deprived of something is the wrong approach. The idea should be that I’m safer in my house, it’s safer for me and my family and it’s also safer for everybody else. So a mindset change would be really helpful,” she said. “And the second thing is, be really stringent about washing your hands when you go out, wearing gloves, cleaning surfaces, thinking of all the surfaces that you touched and cleaning them once a day. Everyone that I know is basically following the same routine of once-a-day wiping everything down with an alcohol-based cleaner. That means your phone, tables, faucets, the door handles, the light switches, everything you could think of that gets touched on a regular basis. And the most important other thing, besides washing your hands, is stop touching your face.
“This takes practice,” said Asher with a laugh, adding, “In my family, we’ve all been watching out for each other — and we are way, way better.”
