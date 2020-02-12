City reassures: recycling is on!

Laval wants to reassure the public about recycling on its territory following recent media reports suggesting the demise of certain recycling centres in Montreal. The city insists that recyclable materials are being collected and sorted, and the recent news does not concern Tricentris and its Terrebonne sorting centre serving Laval. Last week, Tricentris stated that thanks in part to investments and improvements in its processes, all the fibers processed by the organization are purchased, with its three sorting centres reaching 95-99 percent of the crucial sought-after purity levels.
The city of Laval is therefore encouraging the population Laval to maintain their good recycling habits to keep improving the quality of materials in their blue bin, and wants residents to check out their slick and much-hyped Mets du respect dans ton bac awareness campaign in partnership with the Alaclair Ensemble rap group which aims to promote better sorting practices.
View the video at: recyclage.laval.ca
