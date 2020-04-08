City delays non-essential spring maintenance

Spring may have sprung, but COVID-19 is putting the brakes on some public maintenance.
To comply with government guidelines to protect the population and employees in essential services, the city has revised its spring action plan, posing some activities but maintaining those scheduled for April and deemed a priority.
The timetable for implementing other activities will change depending on the situation and the needs of citizens, but priority will be on those activities that ensure an ability to respond to urgent situations, especially in the event of possible flooding. Activities considered to be priorities include: Maintaining the sewer and water system; essential road repairs, such as pothole filling; environmental health activities, such as garbage and waste collection in the public domain; and essential tree pruning operations.
To report a situation that requires immediate attention, citizens should contact the city at www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/nous-joindre.aspx#mon-dossier, by phone at 311, or through the Voila! app.
