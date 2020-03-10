Hyundai Ile-Perrot is the newest Groupe AutoForce member

Groupe AutoForce recently announces the grand opening of their brand-new Hyundai Ile-Perrot dealership, at 2200 boulevard du Traversier, Pincourt. With this new addition, Groupe AutoForce is expanding its product lineup and continuing to grow in the greater Vaudreuil-Soulanges area.
Groupe AutoForce, which includes Mazda 2-20, Ile-Perrot Toyota, Cadillac Ile-Perrot and Chevrolet Buick GMC dealerships in both Ile-Perrot and Valleyfield, now has a new member: Hyundai Ile-Perrot. Not only does it enhances the range of vehicles available within the Group, but this new members arrival strengthens the vocation on Boulevard du Traversier in Pincourt: your AutoForce destination.
It's easier than ever to facilitate your car shopping experience by having access to a wide range of models and by benefiting of the same customer experience.
Big box benefits, small store attitude
It will now be possible to acquire the Elantra, the Kona or the all-new Venue, amongst others, and take advantage of the unrivaled service that has been the hallmark of Groupe AutoForce since its creation. The Group’s corporate philosophy of transparency and respect for the customer, service excellence and involvement in the community will be shared by the Hyundai Ile-Perrot team.
"The team at Groupe AutoForce knows the Vaudreuil-Soulanges market and its surroundings and offers a tailor-made buying experience to customers in the greater area. The addition of Hyundai Ile-Perrot confirms our desire to grow within the community and to always offer more to our customers. I am proud to lead our team even further and to strengthen our presence in the sector," said André Gingras, president of Groupe AutoForce and new co-owner of Hyundai Ile-Perrot.
"The AutoForce family is growing and we are proud to have dedicated employees who know how to put the customer at the top of their priorities; this is the key to our success. The news that we are sharing today is proof of this. Our employees will once again be the architects of the success of this new chapter in the evolution of the Group," said Richard Marcoux, vice-president of Groupe AutoForce and new co-owner of Hyundai Ile-Perrot.
With this new addition, more than 250 people from the Vaudreuil-Soulanges area are now part of the Groupe AutoForce family.
The new dealership will soon be open 7 days a week and will be active on social media in both French and English, just like the other members of Groupe AutoForce. Follow Hyundai Ile-Perrot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to be on the lookout for news and everything that drives the team on site. Discover the current products and promotions at www.hyundaiileperrot.com.
— Groupe AutoForce
— AB
