featured Ask The Expert Episode 10 Sep 20, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save THIS WEEK: Man O Man Ask The Expert Episode 10 Watch again A new season of Ask The Expert presented by our friends at Plaza Pointe Claire, located at 269 Boulevard St-Jean in Pointe-Claire. Tel: (514) 694-5917. Updated Weekly! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Articles Close to $40,000 for the Birthing Centre at the Lakeshore Mandatory helmets for cyclists must apply to children and adults: MUHC United Nations Association Film Festival - Travelling Film Festival at the McCord Museum Sept. 21 Ask The Expert Episode 10 Healthy Life: A holistic approach to healing acne with Julie Doan – Part 2 Entertainment: Schitt's Creek returns for sixth and final season MAtv Citizen channel launches fall schedule Hope & Cope Cancer Wellness Centre holds Open House Sept. 26 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWorld's largest sound and light show coming to LavalRecipes: Fall soups to try nowPerfect weather to end summer in MontrealMaria and Vince Guzzo host another outstanding La Notte in Bianco soireeTodd Galganov starts initiative to help others avoid his son’s fateYoung esports CEO Cole Gurman focuses his "millennial mindset" on new challengesCSL releases Montreal evaluation roll on local homesMakeup By Marla: Autumn Makeup PreviewCSL Mayor, councillor weigh in on use of mayoral veto powerBaie d’Urfé gets go ahead for new CPE Images Videos CommentedMakeup By Marla: Autumn Makeup Preview (2)Mourning the cancellation of Breakfast Television Montreal; time to reinvent CityNews (2)Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Red Pen People (2)Karate instructor teaches his students to be good people (1)Young talent pays tribute to Broadway (1)Dorian devastates The Bahamas heads for the Carolina coast (1) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWorld's largest sound and light show coming to LavalRecipes: Fall soups to try nowPerfect weather to end summer in MontrealMaria and Vince Guzzo host another outstanding La Notte in Bianco soireeTodd Galganov starts initiative to help others avoid his son’s fateYoung esports CEO Cole Gurman focuses his "millennial mindset" on new challengesCSL releases Montreal evaluation roll on local homesMakeup By Marla: Autumn Makeup PreviewCSL Mayor, councillor weigh in on use of mayoral veto powerBaie d’Urfé gets go ahead for new CPE Images Videos CommentedMakeup By Marla: Autumn Makeup Preview (2)Mourning the cancellation of Breakfast Television Montreal; time to reinvent CityNews (2)Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Red Pen People (2)Karate instructor teaches his students to be good people (1)Young talent pays tribute to Broadway (1)Dorian devastates The Bahamas heads for the Carolina coast (1) Online Poll Will you be exercising your right to vote in the upcoming Federal election? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Upcoming Events Sep 20 Oktoberfest Montreal 2019 * please see details* Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Sep 20 John Abbott College Foundation's FIRST Homecoming RIBFEST: ** please see details** Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Sep 20 Oktoberfest Montreal 2019 ** Please see details** Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Sep 20 MARY’S RECOVERY: (see details below) Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Sep 20 Volunteers Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Sep 20 Stewart Hall Art Gallery Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Sep 20 The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC): ( please review details) Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Sep 20 VWI ** please read details and contact number for details** Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Sep 20 Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom: Fri, Sep 20, 2019 Sep 20 Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom Fri, Sep 20, 2019 © Copyright 2019 thesuburban.com, 7575 Trans Canada Hwy, Suite 105 Ville St Laurent, QC | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.