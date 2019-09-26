featured Ask The Expert Episode 11 - Mode Coiffure Sep 26, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ask The Expert Episode 11 - Mode Coiffure Ask The Expert Episode 11 - Mode Coiffure Watch again A new season of Ask The Expert presented by our friends at Plaza Pointe Claire, located at 269 Boulevard St-Jean in Pointe-Claire. Tel: (514) 694-5917. Updated Weekly! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest Articles Restaurant News: PF Chang’s on Decarie to close Sunday; Arahova expands on same block Ask The Expert Episode 11 - Mode Coiffure Daniela Caputo's Destinations: The new Sheraton, Laval Melany Of MList: 4 Fall must-haves Fashion & Beauty: Throwback prints & styles to add to your wardrobe Entertainment: Darren Henwood slated to perform at Ethnically Correct Gala at Festival Laval Laughs Around the Towns Dorval listens to its residents and changes dog policy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPointe Claire’s assessment role jumps by 22%World's largest sound and light show coming to LavalJoel Goldenberg: The Beatles at the Star ClubWhere will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast sceneTodd Galganov starts initiative to help others avoid his son’s fateRecipe: Dinner recipes you can make in under 10 minutesMaking a pitch on the pitch to further their educationWest Island Community Shares kicks off its 2019-2020 Annual Campaign with breakfast and a big announcementMajor Documentary ‘She Walks With Apes’ premieres on CBC The Nature Of Things Sept. 20Hampstead: "If I am not for others, what am I?" Images Videos CommentedMakeup By Marla: Autumn Makeup Preview (2)Mourning the cancellation of Breakfast Television Montreal; time to reinvent CityNews (2)Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Red Pen People (2)Karate instructor teaches his students to be good people (1)Young talent pays tribute to Broadway (1)Dorian devastates The Bahamas heads for the Carolina coast (1) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPointe Claire’s assessment role jumps by 22%World's largest sound and light show coming to LavalJoel Goldenberg: The Beatles at the Star ClubWhere will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast sceneTodd Galganov starts initiative to help others avoid his son’s fateRecipe: Dinner recipes you can make in under 10 minutesMaking a pitch on the pitch to further their educationWest Island Community Shares kicks off its 2019-2020 Annual Campaign with breakfast and a big announcementMajor Documentary ‘She Walks With Apes’ premieres on CBC The Nature Of Things Sept. 20Hampstead: "If I am not for others, what am I?" Images Videos CommentedMakeup By Marla: Autumn Makeup Preview (2)Mourning the cancellation of Breakfast Television Montreal; time to reinvent CityNews (2)Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Red Pen People (2)Karate instructor teaches his students to be good people (1)Young talent pays tribute to Broadway (1)Dorian devastates The Bahamas heads for the Carolina coast (1) Online Poll Will you be exercising your right to vote in the upcoming Federal election? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Upcoming Events Sep 26 Stewart Hall Art Gallery Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 MARY’S RECOVERY: (see details below) Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Volunteers Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC): ( please review details) Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 St. George's Anglican Church Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 St. George's Anglican Church Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Contactivity Centre (Please see additional details) Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Contactivity Centre: ( please see details) Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 Atwater Library Lunchtime Series features a talk on the remarkable history of The Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment) of Canada * please see details* Thu, Sep 26, 2019 Sep 26 The Red Barn Thu, Sep 26, 2019 © Copyright 2019 thesuburban.com, 7575 Trans Canada Hwy, Suite 105 Ville St Laurent, QC | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.